Best LED strip lights 2021: Add light and style to your bedroom, kitchen and more

Available in a range of bright, user-customisable colours, LED strip lights have become the lighting of choice for TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram videos, as well as a firm favourite for ambient bedroom illumination. For those seeking a little more subtlety, they’re also popular for lighting kitchen cabinets, shelves, television surrounds and even car interiors.

What really makes LED strip lights stand out is their near-unrivalled level of customisation. The strips can be cut to length as required and thanks to their self-adhesive backing, installation is a breeze. Once hooked up you can then dial in your chosen colour, brightness and even program different lighting patterns.

LED strip lights are available with interchangeable colour and brightness options, remote and smartphone app connectivity and some even voice command control over Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. If you’re looking to add a little extra ambience, style or flair to just about anywhere, then an LED strip light may be just the thing. Below you'll find our brief buying guide followed by our pick of the best LED strip lights on the market today.

The best LED strip lights at a glance

How to choose the best LED strip lights for you

How easy are LED strip lights to install?

Installation couldn’t be simpler. The flexible nature of LED strip lights allows them to mould to a wide range of different environments while the included adhesive backing means you can stick them just about anywhere from the floor to the ceiling. The backing should be strong enough to provide a secure, long-lasting fit, but still allows the strip to be removed again later.

Can you control, dim or change the colour of LED strip lights?

The available level of control varies from model to model, but even the most basic types of LED strip light offer control over colour and intensity. On more budget-friendly options control is handled via a fixed remote control. More premium strip lights can offer more advanced wireless control via a companion smartphone app or even Alexa or Google Assistant support.

Can you combine LED strip lights?

Most LED strip lights feature connection cutting points that allow you to trim the strip down to the size you need. Should you need a longer run of lights, then it’s possible to combine multiple strips using a compatible connector.

The best LED strip lights to buy in 2021

1. TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Strip: Best all-around LED Strip Lights

Price: £50 | Buy now from Amazon



TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light Strip is an incredibly well-rounded LED lighting kit. With strong 3M adhesive backing tape and robust connectors, it’s easy to install, while the companion Kasa smartphone app is both quick to set up and intuitive to use.

The LEDs themselves are super bright and punchy and once connected to the app can be set to your choice of 16 million different colours. Unlike some LED Strip lights, the Kasa light lets you display more than one colour at a time. There are a number of themes and effects already built-in, or you can use the colour painting option to set up your own custom patterns. For more neutral settings you can also precisely dial in the colour temperature of the white light to match it to the ambient lighting in the room.

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Lights can be scheduled and synced with other TP-Link devices and controlled via Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung’s SmartThings. You can also extend them up to 10 metres using TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light extension strips.

Key specs - Strip length: 2m; Self-adhesive backing: Yes; Colour: User selectable multicoloured; Dimmable: Yes; Remote control: No; App control: Yes;

2. Govee LED Strip Lights: Best LED strip lights for bedrooms

Price: £17 | Buy now from Amazon



Govee’s standard LED strip lights over a no-fuss lighting solution at a competitive price point. The kit features a 5M adhesive-backed LED lighting strip, giving you plenty of installation options, a mains adapter and a wireless remote.

The remote gives access to 16 different colour presets and six different brightness levels. And, should you wish to get a little more creative, the user-programmable DIY modes allow you to create your own multi-coloured presets with up to 16 million different colour combinations.

Key specs - Strip length: 5m; Self-adhesive backing: Yes; Colour: User selectable multicoloured; Dimmable: Yes; Remote control: Yes; App control: No;

3. Govee LED Smart Wi-Fi App Strip Lights: Best budget app-controlled LED strip lights

Price: from £24 | Buy now from Amazon



Govee’s smart LED strip light takes everything we love about its standard LED strip and adds app support. Once paired with your smartphone you’re able to control the brightness, colour temperature and colour combination, and even have the lights pulse in sync with your music. The lights are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa allowing for voice-controlled operation.

Govee’s LED Smart Strip Lights are available in both 5M and 10M lengths and can be trimmed to precise length using the connection points.

Key specs - Strip length: 5 or 10m; Self-adhesive backing: Yes; Colour: User selectable multicoloured; Dimmable: Yes; Remote control: No; App control: Yes;

4. Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip: Best Philips Hue LED Strip lights

Price: £70 | Buy now from Amazon



While Philips’ Hue Lightstrip is certainly a pricier option, if you’re looking to invest in the Hue ecosystem then this strip is the obvious choice.

The base kit contains a 2m Hue Lightstrip, mains adapter and a Hue connector. Once you’re set up with the base kit, additional Hue Lightstrip Extension strips can be added on using the Hue connector.

The lights can be controlled over Bluetooth using the Philips Hue app or via voice control using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. There are 16 million colour options available along with colour temperature and dimming options. And, being a Hue light they’ll integrate seamlessly into any existing Hue system.

Key specs - Strip length: 2m; Self-adhesive backing: Yes; Colour options: User selectable multicoloured; Dimmable: Yes; Remote control: No; App control: Yes;

5. Wobane Under Cabinet Lighting Kit: Best LED strip lights for kitchens

Price: £19 | Buy now from Amazon



While most of the LED strip lights in our lineup are rather flashy, if you’re after something a little more subdued then this kit from Wobane may be the perfect fit.

The kit includes six 50cm LED strip lights along with a selection of connectors that allow you to arrange them in your desired pattern. These lights are ideal for installing underneath kitchen counters and cabinets, along shelves or inside cupboards.

The lights are controlled via the included remote control, and, while they’re limited to a single colour (available in warm white or bright white) the remote allows you to control the brightness and set illumination timers.

Key specs - Strip length: 6m; Self-adhesive backing: Yes; Colour options: Available in bright white or warm white; Dimmable: Yes; Remote control: Yes; App control: No;

6. Foeska USB LED Strip Lights: Best budget USB LED strip lights

Price: from £5 | Buy now from Amazon



While this may not be the longest light strip in our round-up, it’s arguably one of the most versatile. Rather than requiring mains power, this strip from Foeska can be run directly from a standard USB port. This means it can be easily set up next to a PC, games console, behind your television, or even in your car. Should no USB port be within easy reach it can even be powered using a USB power bank.

The strip features 16 different colour options selected via wireless remote along with a selection of multi-coloured modes.

Key specs - Strip length: 1 or 2m; Self-adhesive backing: Yes; Colour: 16 colours to select; Dimmable: Yes; Remote control: Yes; App control: No;

7. Elgato Light Strip: Best LED Strip Lights for video makers and streamers

Price: £60 | Buy now from Amazon



Elgato’s Light Strip is aimed squarely at YouTube video makers, Twitch streamers and social content creators on Tik Tok, Instagram and Snapchat.

At 2000 lumens it’s the brightest LED strip light we’ve tested, offering up punchy, saturated colours that are ideal for video and live stream backgrounds. Crucially for content creators, the lights are also flicker-free on camera, allowing you to avoid distracting strobing effects that can occur while filming cheaper lights.

Elgato’s app gives you full control over the brightness and colour of the strip, with 16 million different colours on tap along with a clean white light mode with adjustable cool to warm white balance. Like all of Elgato’s lights, the Light Strip can also be controlled via Stream Deck.

There are a few drawbacks worth mentioning. Elgato does not currently offer extension strips and so you’re stuck with the 2m length, and of course, it’s rather expensive. If you’re looking for a general purpose light then there are more affordable options out there, but if you’re in the market for a bright, flicker-free LED strip for video and streaming, Elgato’s Light Strip may be well worth the premium.

Key specs - Strip length: 2m; Self-adhesive backing: Yes; Colour: User selectable multicoloured; Dimmable: Yes; Remote control: No; App control: Yes;