Is mould dangerous?

What causes mould?

Mould is the result of excess moisture. When you step out of a particularly steamy shower or you’ve been cooking, you may notice the appearance of condensation on windows and mirrors. Condensation happens when the temperature falls to what is known as the dew point, and water vapour in the air forms into droplets. When these water droplets come into contact with a cold surface, the droplets create dampness. Without adequate ventilation for the additional moisture to escape, this dampness creates the perfect environment for mould to grow.

While you may want to clean away the mould as soon as you see it, it’s actually more important to understand what’s causing the mould in the first place. It may be as simple as excess moisture and steam in the air following an everyday task such as bathing or cooking. If that’s the case, there are a few different, quick and easy solutions to help remove it. But a leak, either from a pipe, ceiling, roof or window, may require repairs to prevent mould from appearing again.

READ NEXT: The best dehumidifiers to buy