Philips Hue launches new security-focused products at IFA 2023

Outside of cameras, Philips Hue Secure’s most interesting addition is its range of contact sensors. These contact sensors are comprised of a main sensor unit and a magnet, with the sensor placed, for example, on a door frame, and the magnet placed on the door itself. With this setup, it can detect when a door, window etc. in your house has been opened, with the main sensor losing contact with the magnet. These sensors can be used for home security, as well as basic utility, allowing you to set your front hall lights to turn on when your door sensor is activated, for example.

The Philips Hue app is also expected to see some changes with these new products, and is set to feature an entirely new security section. The security section of the app will allow users to monitor their video feeds, respond to security notifications by setting off alerts or calling the authorities, as well as set up activity zones and no-record zones to tailor how their camera operates. Aiming to allay concerns about privacy, in my briefing Philips stressed that all video feeds will be end-to-end encrypted in-camera by default, meaning only the user can view the footage.