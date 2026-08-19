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Expert Reviews logo recommended 1 / 16

Our rating Reviewed price £500

Pros Incredible performance

Incredible performance Easy to clean and maintain

Easy to clean and maintain No expensive ongoing charcoal or gas costs Cons Larger upfront investment than charcoal

Larger upfront investment than charcoal Most accessories not included as standard

I’ve tested plenty of BBQs over the years, from classic charcoal options to beefy premium gas models. In more recent times, I’ve seen the rise of the electric outdoor BBQ. And while they can be divisive in more serious grilling circles, I’ve always had a positive experience with them.

So when I got the opportunity to try out Dimplex’s Crossray eXtreme electric infrared BBQ, I was excited to put it to the test and see if it really could recreate the classic grill experience and taste that comes from a traditional gas or charcoal model.

Most notably, this model from Dimplex uses infrared elements to cook food at temperatures up to 300°C, but it can also go as low as 140°C for slow cooking and smoking. After spending a few weeks with this grill, I’m a full electric convert. If you’re looking for convenience as well as quality performance, this BBQ ticks every box.

Dimplex Crossray eXtreme Electric Infrared BBQ: What do you get for the money?

At £500, the Crossray eXtreme has positioned itself as a mid-premium BBQ similar to that of the Char-Broil Essential 3G infrared electric BBQ (£450) and the Weber Lumin electric (£579).

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It’s a compact grill – measuring 61.3 x 43.5 x 45.7cm (WDH) without the optional stand – and comes with a few basics but nothing out of the ordinary, which is a shame considering the price. There’s a high warming rack included, as well as a digital meat thermometer, which I found to be very useful when cooking larger joints.

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While Dimplex doesn’t specify a number of people this is best suited for, I’d say there’s enough grill space for 4-6 people. Despite its small stature, I was able to comfortably fit six sausages, ten chicken wings and four burgers on the grill at the same time.

It has a gorgeous design too, albeit a little fingerprinty. The exterior is a sleek, matte black and you’ll find an unassuming digital display panel at the front. This allows you to power on and off, adjust the temperature from 140 to 300°C and even pre-heat with a single button.

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As this model is electric, there’s no additional upfront costs for charcoal or gas. However, you do have to pay extra if you want the stand (£50) or accessories such as the rotisserie chicken attachment (£80) or smoking box (£25).

What is an infrared BBQ?

If you’re wondering what makes a BBQ or grill “infrared”, you’re not alone. While this style of grill has been around for a few years now, there aren’t many mainstream brands utilising infrared in BBQ form.

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So how does it work? Rather than the grill plates being directly over an open flame or coals, an infrared BBQ uses a gas flame or electric element to heat a surface made from a specific material such as glass or porcelain. This, in turn, heats the grill you cook on. In the case of the Crossray eXtreme, it uses electricity to heat carbon-fibre infrared elements and a steel porcelain enamel grill.

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The benefit of this is that, in theory, you get a more even cooking temperature across the entire grill without any heat flare ups. It also means the grill heats up quicker, so no standing around waiting for the coals to do their thing.

How I tested the Dimplex Crossray eXtreme Electric Infrared BBQ

To test the Crossray eXtreme BBQ, I used it over several weeks to cook a variety of classic BBQ foods, as well as some more unusual items. This included burgers, sausages, chicken wings, jacket potatoes and even several rotisserie chickens using the brand’s optional rotisserie accessory.

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As well as using this to assess performance, I also measured how quickly the BBQ took to reach its target temperature and how well it maintained this, using both the BBQ’s own internal temperature reader and my own temperature gun. Alongside performance tests, I also assessed things like ease of use, how easy it was to clean and its design. I did this while considering how this model stacked up against similar brands and BBQs, before offering my final verdict.

Crossray eXtreme Electric BBQ – Outdoor BBQ – Large Non-Stick Cooking Surface – Easy Clean Portable Barbecue Grill Check Price

How well does it cook?

The infrared elements are definitely a big reason why I was so impressed with the Crossray eXtreme’s performance from the get go. Those plates really do give you lightning-fast heat up and cooking times. In my tests, the grill reached 250°C in around eight minutes with the lid down, hitting 300°C in just under 10 minutes.

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It’s worth noting that these readings were according to the in-built temperature sensor, so are likely reading the internal temp of the BBQ rather than the grill plates themselves. I did, however, use my own digital thermometer to take some readings of the grill and found these timings to be fairly accurate. It’s hard to get a true reading in an uncontrolled environment though, as the heat begins to drop as soon as the lid is up.

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Beyond fast heat up times, the cooking performance of this grill is excellent. When I test BBQs, I always like to load them up with as much as I can to get a true understanding of how well they keep their heat, how well they sear and how evenly the heat is distributed. The Crossray eXtreme did well on all of these fronts and while there was definitely a bit of heat loss around the edges of the grill, for the most part I found the cooking to be very even across the plates.

To test the grill, I cooked the usual suspects such as burgers, wings and sausages at around 250 to 300°C, with great results. Everything was beautifully cooked, juicy inside and had those perfect grill marks you want from a BBQ. What’s more, once the grill is well seasoned, you’ll get that lovely smokey BBQ flavour, just without the ash and smoke.

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I also gave the optional automatic rotisserie accessory a whirl. This works extremely well, though there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to trussing and attaching the chicken to it. You need to think about weight distribution and shrinkage, for example. However, after a couple of attempts I was quite pleased with the results and I’d definitely recommend buying this as an add-on if you decide to go for the Crossray eXtreme. The only annoyance is that it requires another separate plug to function – so if, like me, you only have one outdoor plug available, you’ll need to wheel out the extension cord to accommodate this.

Crossray eXtreme Electric BBQ – Outdoor BBQ – Large Non-Stick Cooking Surface – Easy Clean Portable Barbecue Grill Check Price

How easy is it to clean?

Nobody enjoys the post BBQ clean up and no model is ‘easy’ to clean, especially after a big grill session. However, I did find this BBQ to be easier than many I’ve previously tested. This is, in part, due to its generous grease drip tray and sloped design, which ensures most of the gross bits are collected in one place.

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Of course, you still need to take the grill plates off, scrub thoroughly and do some internal clean up to ensure the BBQ stays safe and hygienic for future use. But in general, I found myself despairing a lot less during clean ups of the Crossray eXtreme than other BBQs.

Should you buy the Dimplex Crossray eXtreme Electric Infrared BBQ?

I’ve been completely blown away by the power, performance and design of the Dimplex Crossray eXtreme Infrared BBQ. While I wish it came with a couple more extras as standard for the price (the rotisserie is fantastic), I can’t really fault it elsewhere. It’s easy to use, easier to clean than most gas and charcoal BBQs, and because it’s electric, there are fewer ongoing fuel costs.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting an electric BBQ, this is one that should convince you. You still get that excellent BBQ char and flavour and never need to worry about running out of fuel.