Why won’t my Dyson turn on?

Dyson vacuum not turning on? These home fixes could get you back up and running in no time

What’s more frustrating than a Dyson that won’t turn on when you need it? While we expect our appliances to be there for us 24/7, technology can sometimes fail.

Often though the fix is surprisingly simple and with a couple of tweaks, you could be back to enjoying that satisfying Dyson whir in no time. Of course, sometimes it’s best to call in the experts; but before you do, here are some common reasons why your trusty Dyson vacuum might not be switching on.

What to do if your Dyson won’t turn on

Before doing any troubleshooting, make sure your Dyson is turned off and disconnected from the power.

Check the basics: Is it charged (cordless)? Is it plugged in and is the outlet working (corded)? Is the dustbin empty? Inspect for blockages: Systematically check the filters, wand, hose and cleaner head for any obstructions. Examine the battery: Look for damage and check the charging indicators. Pay attention to odd sounds: A motor problem could be indicated by pulling or other strange noises.

1.The battery is low

“A low battery is one of the most common reasons why a cordless Dyson won’t turn on,” explains cleaning expert Sarah Dempsey at MyJobQuote. “It could be that you’ve accidentally turned the charger off at the wall or that the charger jack isn’t secured properly in the docking station.”

This is an easy fix: just check that your charger is turned on and properly connected to the battery.

2.The cable is damaged

This can affect both corded and cordless Dyson models. If the cable to your battery charger is damaged, it won’t be able to charge efficiently. And if your corded cable has damage, the power won’t get through to the machine to get it operating.

“Should you see any sign of cable damage, contact Dyson to book a repair or order a replacement part,” advises Sarah.

3.The plug or socket is the issue

If your Dyson isn’t turning on, the problem might not be the vacuum itself. Sometimes, the wall socket you’re using could be the issue or it could simply be a blown fuse in the plug.

A good place to start is to try plugging your Dyson into a different wall socket and check if this sorts out the issue. If it doesn’t, then the issue could be more severe or it might simply be the plug.

To check the fuse in the plug, first switch off and unplug your Dyson. You’ll find a small fuse cover near the pins, which you can usually open with a small screwdriver. Remove the old fuse and replace it with a new one that has the correct rating. Make sure the cover is securely closed afterwards.

If the new fuse blows after you replace it, there’s likely a more serious problem with your Dyson. In that case, it’s best to unplug the machine and have it checked by a qualified electrician.

4.The battery is damaged or old

If your Dyson won’t turn on and your battery has been around the vacuum block, it might be time to get a new one. Over time, lithium-ion batteries degrade and may no longer hold a charge effectively. James Gunter, also known as The Vacuum Wizard, says that most Dyson vacuums do need a new battery every four years or so.

Another issue with your battery could be that it’s been damaged. Inspect it for any cracks or dents. If it is, it’s probably time for a new one.

Visit the official Dyson website to find the right battery for your model. Be wary of buying non-official batteries from other websites. While they may work well enough, they can cause issues down the line and may not be covered by the Dyson warranty.

5.There’s a blockage

Your Dyson might not turn on because it’s protecting the machine against a blockage.

“Dysons are designed with a safety cut-out, so they won’t turn on if air can’t circulate properly inside the machine,” explains Sarah. “This means a blockage in the head or filter can prevent you from being able to turn your vacuum on.”

Sarah says that whenever your Dyson fails to turn on, it’s worth checking your machine for any blockages.

“These commonly occur around the roller and the filter,” she says.

Washing your Dyson filter regularly will also help prevent any airflow issues.

6.The bin is full

Just as a blockage can restrict the air flow, the same can happen with a full dustbin, preventing your Dyson from working.

This is a super simple fix, says Sarah: “Simply emptying your machine could get it up and running again.”

In fact, to keep your Dyson working to its full potential, it’s always a good idea to empty the bin after each use. It not only maintains optional suction but also reduces strain on the motor.

7.The motor has overheated

Talking of which, an overheated motor may be the cause of your Dyson suddenly not working. If there’s a blockage or a very dirty filter, this can cause the motor to overheat and the vacuum may shut off as a safety measure.

“The filters should be washed regularly to maintain suction and prevent dust getting into the inner parts of the machine,” says appliance expert Brian Johnson at MyJobQuote. “By failing to do so, the machine has to work harder, it may get hot and components can overheat.”

Once you’ve checked for blockages or emptied the bin, allow the vacuum to cool down before attempting to use it again.

In some cases, the motor itself may have failed, especially in older vacuums. This will require professional repair or even a new vacuum. Pulsing sounds with no apparent blockage could indicate a motor problem.

8.There’s an issue with the trigger

If your cordless stick vacuum isn’t powering on, a potential culprit could be the trigger – the part you hold down to operate it.

“We replace lots of faulty triggers on the Dyson V10 and V11,” says James.

Sometimes though it could just be a build-up of dust or debris blocking the trigger, preventing it from being fully pressed. Take a look at the area around the trigger and give it a gentle clean to remove any dirt. Then try pressing it again to see if that resolves the issue.

What to do if your Dyson still won’t turn on

If you’ve checked these common reasons why your Dyson won’t turn on, it’s time to contact Dyson’s customer support or a qualified appliance repair service for further assistance. They can provide specific troubleshooting steps for your model or advise on potential repairs. Remember, cordless Dyson vacuums are covered by a two-year warranty, while the corded models have a five-year warranty so if it stops turning on during this time period, Dyson will repair or replace it free of charge.