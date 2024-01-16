Certain rooms in our homes are more prone to mould and dampness than others. And this can be especially true as temperatures start to dip in the autumn and winter.

Mould isn’t just unsightly; it can also affect the health of you and your loved ones. According to the NHS, those with respiratory conditions, people with a weakened immune system, the elderly and young children are especially at risk from the effects of mould.

Mould can cause coughing, wheezing and breathlessness, and because of this, it can even trigger asthma attacks. Coming into contact with mould can also result in skin rashes, red eyes, sneezing and a runny nose. But what causes mould on walls in the first place?

As we briefly mentioned, the colder months of the year can be when you start to notice or smell the musty scent of mould in your home. But why is this? Well, it’s actually the change in temperature in our homes that allows fungus to grow and flourish; this fungus is what we generally refer to as mould.

