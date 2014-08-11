How to watch the Premier League online: Live stream EPL football on Amazon Prime this week

All ten matchweek 14 fixtures will be live and exclusive on Amazon Prime Video this week.

The retail giant's streaming service will show two games on Tuesday night, six on Wednesday and a further two on Thursday evening.

It's the first gameweek of the season to be shown in its entirety on one platform, with Prime Video's second round of live fixtures taking place between Christmas and New Year.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you'll already have access to Prime Video and can watch your pick of the game for no additional cost.

If you've never had Prime, you can sign up for a FREE 30-day trial and enjoy all the benefits attached to being a member in addition to the 20 live festive games being shown on the service.

If you sign up on Tuesday, 30 November, your trial will come to an end on 30 December, which is the final day of Prime fixtures.

To watch the other upcoming Premier League fixtures, you'll need a subscription to both Sky Sports and BT Sport and details of how to subscribe to those services are provided below.

Alternatively, you can stream the games live on NBC Sports in the US, DAZN in Canada and Optus Sport in Australia. All of the aforementioned services can be accessed while abroad using a good VPN service, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Premier League online: Upcoming live fixtures

Tuesday, 30 November

Newcastle vs Norwich at 7.30pm on Prime Video

Leeds vs Crystal Palace at 8:15pm on Prime Video

Wednesday, 1 December

Southampton vs Leicester at 7.30pm on Prime Video

Watford vs Chelsea at 7.30pm on Prime Video

West Ham vs Brighton at 7.30pm on Prime Video

Wolves vs Burnley at 7.30pm on Prime Video

Aston Villa vs Man City at 8.15pm on Prime Video

Everton vs Liverpool at 8.15pm on Prime Video

Thursday, 2 December

Spurs vs Brentford at 7.30pm on Prime Video

Man United vs Arsenal at 8.15pm on Prime Video

Saturday, 4 December

West Ham vs Chelsea at 12.30pm on BT Sport

Watford vs Man City at 5.30pm on Sky Sports

Sunday, 5 December

Aston Villa vs Leicester City at 4.30pm on Sky Sports

Monday, 6 December

Everton vs Arsenal at 8pm on Sky Sports

Friday, 10 December

Brentford vs Watford at 8pm on Sky Sports

Saturday, 11 December

Man City vs Wolves at 12.30pm on BT Sport

Norwich vs Man United at 17.30pm on Sky Sports

Sunday, 12 December

Leicester vs Newcastle at 2pm on Sky Sports

Crystal Palace vs Everton at 4.30pm on Sky Sports

Which broadcasters will show games in the UK?

Earlier this year, the Premier League confirmed that broadcast deals with Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video have been extended until the end of the 2024/25 season meaning you'll need to subscribe to all three services if you want to watch as much live football as possible. Details on how to subscribe to each and the various packages available are provided below.

If you have to pick one broadcaster, Sky Sports remains your best bet as it has the rights to 128 games, while BT Sport will show 52 matches and is set to continue showing the early kick-offs on Saturdays. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two full rounds of matches likely to be in December if the past two seasons are anything to go by.

Rule changes ahead of the 2021/22 season

There have been a couple of changes to the laws of the game ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season and although they may seem pretty minor at first glance, they could prove rather impactful.

1) The first change relates to what constitutes handball. Referees will only blow up if a player is adjudged to have intentionally handled the ball or the ball has struck the arm of a player deemed to be making their body unnaturally bigger with the position of their arms.

2) There's also be a change to how accidental handballs will be handled. They will no longer be penalised in the build-up to goals but it's important to note that "build-up" does not include a direct assist. So, if the ball hits a player's arm before they cross it into the box and it's headed home, the goal will still be ruled out.

3) The other changes affect VAR, specifically offside decisions. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have confirmed that "for the purposes of determining offside, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit," while VARs will benefit from thicker digital lines when making decisions. Quite how this will impact the decision-making process remains to be seen but clubs are understood to want the benefit of the doubt given to attacking teams rather than defenders.

How to watch the Premier League on TV in the UK: Sky Sports

If you're subscribed to Sky, then you'll need to add Sky Sports to your existing package. It will currently cost you £25/mth for a contract running 18 months. If you already have a Sky subscription, then you’re also automatically the owner of a Sky Go account, giving you access to Sky Sports, Sky Movies and other top channels such as Sky One and Sky Atlantic, along with Sky's excellent catch-up and on-demand service.

There is a catch, however. Sky Go limits you to three devices, and you can only watch one of these at any one time. If you subscribe to Sky Go Extra, however, you can register up to four devices. This costs £5 extra on top of your Sky Go subscription. You can add and remove one device each calendar month, so if you’re likely to be following the action on multiple devices, make sure you’ve planned in advance which ones you’re likely to be using at any given time.

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Sky Sports: Supported devices

Watching Sky Go on your Windows PC or laptop will require an app download. To run the app, your computer needs an Intel Core i3 or equivalent AMD processor along with Windows 7, 8.1 or 10. For Mac users, the Sky Go app requires at least OS X 10.9. or mobile and tablet users, Sky Go is supported on iOS 8.1 and above, Android OS Ice Cream Sandwich 4.1 and above, and all Amazon Fire tablets running Fire OS 3.3 and above. The service also currently supports Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

Sign up to Sky Go here

How to watch the Premier League online in the UK: Now Sports Membership

Sky Sports is your best bet if you want to catch as much live action as possible. However, if you don't have Sky and want to avoid set up fees and a long-term contract, the best way to watch live streams of the Premier League, EFL Cup and EFL Championship is to get a Now Sports Membership (formerly Now TV Sky Sports Pass).

You have two options when subscribing to the Now Sports Membership:

Now Sports Day Membership for £9.99

Now Sports Month Membership for £33.99

Both these memberships give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, which means that you can watch Formula One, golf, and even American sports like the NBA and NFL in addition to the Premier League. You can log in to Now on up to six devices at the same time. It works on all devices including PCs, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and even games consoles. You can stream content on any two devices simultaneously.

Buy Now Sky Sports Pass

How to watch the Premier League on TV in the UK: BT Sport

BT Sport will broadcast numerous games over the course of the season and there are different ways to access its various channels. Prices differ based on whether you have BT TV, Sky TV or TalkTalk TV.

If you have BT TV, you can add its Sports package for £15/month (24-month contract) plus a £20 upfront activation fee. A Big Sports package, which includes access to all of BT's Sports channels plus all 11 Sky Sports channels will set you back £40/month (also a 24-month contract).

If you don't have BT broadband, you can pay £25/month for the BT Sport Monthly Pass, which grants you the ability to watch all of BT Sport's channels through the BT Sport app for thirty days. This pass lets you stream the game on any two devices at the same time in HD, and you can cancel your contract at any time.

If you're with Sky and want to add BT Sport to your existing subscription, you'll pay £29.99/month, which includes access to the BT Sport app. There are also deals available if you want to add BT Sport to your Sky package and join BT Broadband. If you want to watch all of BT's Premier League games in 4K HDR for the first time, you'll need to sign up to add the BT Sport Ultimate channel to your lineup.

Buy BT Sport Monthly Pass

Buy BT Sport

How to watch the Premier League online: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will show 20 games across two matchweeks during the 2021/22 season. The first round of fixtures takes place between Tuesday, 30 November and Thursday, 2 December, with the second scheduled for the 28th, 29th and 30th of December.

If you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber you get access to Prime Video at no extra cost and will be able to watch the games live for free. Those that don't subscribe to Prime can do so for £7.99 a month and gain access to free delivery on millions of products, exclusive offers, original TV series, Amazon Prime Reading, Amazon Music and more.

If you've never been a Prime member, Amazon offers a 30-day trial of the service. So, if you don't intend on using any of the other benefits that come with a Prime account, starting a trial shortly before the two rounds of matches will enable you to watch the televised games free.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video

How to watch the Premier League online in the USA: NBC Sports

The English Premier League is really popular across the Atlantic. The only way to watch it on TV is via NBC Sports. Those looking to watch the Premier League online have two options. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and broadcasts 140 live matches, with a minimum of four games per club.

The Premier League Pass costs $64.99 and gives you access to 140 exclusive matches and 380 matches on-demand without any commercials. Additionally, you also get access to shows, highlight and analysis from around the league, including weekend programming from Sky Sports shows.

Subscribe to NBC Sports

How to watch the Premier League online in Canada: DAZN

DAZN is a popular sports streaming service available in different countries. However, its content also differs based on where you live. Canadian football fans are the luckiest in that regard because DAZN Canada not only lets you watch the Premier League online, you can also watch every fixture from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, La Liga, Serie A, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup. This is in addition to MLB, NFL and ICC Cricket events that the channel also broadcasts.

DAZN Canada costs $20 per month, or $150 annually. This is the most value for money for a streaming service that gives you access to a wide variety of football and other sports. You’ll need to be in the country when creating a DAZN account, but you can then use the service from anywhere abroad using a good VPN service.

Subscribe to DAZN Canada

How to watch the Premier League online in Australia: Optus Sport

Australian viewers can watch the Premier League on Optus Sport. The service costs $14.99 a month and broadcasts the Premier League, Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. It also lets you watch replays and highlights of the games.

Subscribe to Optus Sport

How to watch the Premier League online in sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Viewers in sub-Saharan Africa can get their fix of the English Premier League on SuperSport, which is the largest broadcaster of the Premier League after Sky Sports in the UK. Like the aforementioned channels, SuperSport doesn’t only broadcast the Premier League. It also broadcasts The Ashes, Formula 1, MotoGP, India’s tour of the West Indies and other sporting tournaments.

Subscribe to SuperSport

How to watch the Premier League online in Middle East and North Africa: beIn Sports

Fans of the Premier League in the Middle East and North Africa will get their Premier League fix on beIn Sports that also broadcast the German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. The service primarily broadcasts feeds in Arabic, but there are also options to get the same broadcast in English or French, depending on where you live.

Subscribe to beIn Sports

How to watch the Premier League online in India: Hotstar

Indian football fans can watch the Premier League on Hotstar, which is India's equivalent of Now, albeit at rock-bottom prices. Hotstar costs ₹299 per month, or ₹999 annually (which is under £12).

Apart from the Premier League season, the popular streaming platform gives you instant access to other sporting events, American TV shows, Hollywood movies, Indian TV shows and Indian movie premiers.

Subscribe to Hotstar

