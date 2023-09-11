How to watch the Europa League: Catch all the action live on TNT Sports

Sixteen games take place on 21 September, and they’re all exclusively live on TNT Sports, which replaced BT Sport earlier this year. Full details of which of its channels are showing which games can be found below, along with information about the ways in which you can subscribe to TNT Sports.

But before getting into that, let’s take a look at who the British clubs play in their opening group games.

First up are Liverpool, who are in a group with Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise, French side Toulouse and Austrian outfit LASK. The Reds travel to Austria next week for a game that kicks off at 5.45pm and is live on TNT Sports 1.

The other three British sides kick-off at 8pm: Brighton are at home to AEK Athens on TNT Sports 1, Rangers take on Spanish side Real Betis on TNT Sports 3, while West Ham, winners of the Europa Conference League last season, welcome Serbian side Bacla Topola to the East London Stadium for a game that’s live on TNT Sports 2.