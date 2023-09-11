How to watch the Europa League: Catch all the action live on TNT Sports
Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham and Rangers get their Europa League campaigns underway on TNT Sports
There’s plenty of British interest in the Europa League this season and the competition’s group stages commence next Thursday, 21 September.
Four of the eight groups feature a British club, with Europa Conference League champions West Ham United in Group A, Brighton & Hove Albion in Group B, Scottish Premier League club Rangers in Group C, and Liverpool in Group E.
Sixteen games take place on 21 September, and they’re all exclusively live on TNT Sports, which replaced BT Sport earlier this year. Full details of which of its channels are showing which games can be found below, along with information about the ways in which you can subscribe to TNT Sports.
But before getting into that, let’s take a look at who the British clubs play in their opening group games.
First up are Liverpool, who are in a group with Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise, French side Toulouse and Austrian outfit LASK. The Reds travel to Austria next week for a game that kicks off at 5.45pm and is live on TNT Sports 1.
The other three British sides kick-off at 8pm: Brighton are at home to AEK Athens on TNT Sports 1, Rangers take on Spanish side Real Betis on TNT Sports 3, while West Ham, winners of the Europa Conference League last season, welcome Serbian side Bacla Topola to the East London Stadium for a game that’s live on TNT Sports 2.
How to watch the Europa League: Upcoming live games
Thursday, 21 September
- Bayer Leverkusen vs BK Hacken at 5.45pm on TNT Sports 7
- FK Qarabag vs Molde at 5.45pm
- LASK vs Liverpool at 5.45pm on TNT Sports 1
- Panathinaikos vs Villareal at 5.45pm on TNT Sports 6
- Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa at 5.45pm
- Servette vs Slavia Prague at 5.45pm
- Sheriff Tiraspol vs Roma at 5.45pm on TNT Sports 5
- Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse at 5.45pm on TNT Sports 4
- Ajax vs Marseille at 8pm on TNT Sports 4
- Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa at 8pm on TNT Sports 8
- Brighton vs AEK Athens at 8pm on TNT Sports 1
- Olympiakos vs SC Freiburg at 8pm on TNT Sports 5
- Rangers vs Real Betis at 8pm on TNT Sports 3
- SK Sturm Graz vs Sporting Lisbon at 8pm on TNT Sports 7
- Sparta Prague vs Aris Limassol at 8pm on TNT Sport 6
- West Ham United vs Backa Topola at 8pm on TNT Sports 2
How to watch the Europa League in the UK: TNT Sports (part of Discovery+ Premium)
TNT Sports replaced BT Sport in July 2023 and is the only place to watch live Europa League action during the 2023/24 season. It will show every single game live across its ten channels, four of which are available on your TV – TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4 – with the other six accessible digitally via the red button.
The platform is part of the Discovery+ network, which is included with BT TV. If you’re an existing BT TV subscriber or have a BT Sport Monthly Pass, you can activate your Discovery+ subscription here. You can also access TNT Sports via the old BT Sport app, though this will be phased out at some point during the season.
New customers can check out the various BT TV packages available here, with fibre broadband and access to the TNT Sports channels currently priced at £47/mth for 24 months plus an upfront fee of £30. Sky TV owners, meanwhile, can add TNT Sports to their Sky package for £25/mth on a 24-month deal.
The simplest way to access TNT Sports, however, is by subscribing to Discovery+ Premium, which doesn’t require you to sign up for a long-term contract and costs £29.99/mth.
