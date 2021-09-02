How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

The next phase of FIFA World Cup qualification takes place across the evenings of Thursday, 24 March and Tuesday, 29 March.

Russia have been kicked out of the competition, leaving 11 countries with a chance of making it to Qatar in December. That number includes Wales and Scotland but both can't qualify as they're competing in the same section of the draw: Path A.

Scotland were due to play Ukraine in their Path A semi-final on 24 March but that game has been postoned until June. The game between Wales and Austria that evening does go ahead, however, with the winners facing either Scotland or Ukraine to secure a play at the World Cup finals.

Sky Sports will be showing the Wales game live, as will the Welsh-language free-to-air channel S4C. Like all of the upcoming qualification fixtures, the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

Sweden face Czech Republic in the Path B semi-final taking place on Thursday night. The winner of that tie faces Poland, who received a bye to the final of Path B as a result of Russia's disqualification, on 29 March.

Path C is the only one not affected by postponements or disqualifications. The semi-finals next Thursday see Italy take on North Macedonia and Portugal face Turkey, with the two victorious nations meeting on the following Tuesday.

As mentioned above, Wales' game is live on Sky Sports in the UK and all of the other fixtures will be available via the Sky Sports Red Button. If you’re travelling abroad, you can access Sky Sports using a good VPN service, like ExpressVPN.

England have already qualified for the World Cup, which takes place in Qatar and will be the first major football tournament to be held in the Arab world, and the second to be held in Asia after the 2002 competition that took place in South Korea and Japan.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup will feature 32 teams, with Qatar having secured automatic qualification as the host country. The other countries who have qualified for the tournament so far are: Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran and South Korea.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Upcoming fixtures

Games involving the home nations will be shown on one of the Sky Sports core channels, while those featuring other countries are set to be shown via the Sky Sports Red Button.

Thursday, 24 March (7.45pm kick-off)

Italy vs North Macedonia

Portugal vs Turkey

Sweden vs Czech Republic

Wales vs Austria

Tuesday, 29 March (7.45pm kick-off)

Poland vs Czech Republic

FIFA World Cup European Fixtures

How do the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers work?

This is fairly broad question because the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualification process involves teams from all over the world, divided into six confederations. Some confederations have already had a few elimination games, so the remaining 136 teams that still have qualification hopes include:

55 European teams (UEFA)

12 Asian teams (AFC)

40 African teams (CAF)

8 North America teams (CONCACAF)

10 South America teams (CONMEBOL)

11 Oceanic teams (OFC)

While it's true that each of these confederations have their FIFA World Cup qualification games around the same time, how individual groups are segregated, matches are played and how many qualification places are still up for grabs tend to vary broadly. It’s fair to say that this is a logistically complex operation.

How do the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers for European nations work?

As we explained below, it's fairly complex to cover FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers for absolutely every country. Therefore, for the sake of convenience, we’ll concentrate on the European nations and their path to qualifying for a place in the FIFA World Cup because this is more relevant and much easier to explain.

The 55 European nations competing for a place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup were initially divided into 10 groups. Groups A to E comprised of five teams each, while groups F to J comprised of six groups each. Each teams played the teams in their group twice, home and away.

There are 13 European places up for grabs in the 2022 World Cup. These will be awarded to the winners of each of the 10 groups, with the remaining three places going to sides that win through via the play-offs.

FIFA World Cup 2022 UEFA Qualification Groups

We've highlighted the British teams for your convenience.

Group A: Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark, Scotland, Israel, Austria, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Turkey, Netherlands, Montenegro, Norway, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia, Russia, Slovakia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Malta

Group I: England, Hungary, Albania, Poland, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany, North Macedonia, Armenia, Romania, Iceland, Liechtenstein

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers European Final Group Standings

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers in the UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be broadcasting all the major FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification games not involving England Now there’s a catch as to what games you can actually watch. While Sky will indeed broadcast almost every game featuring most British and some top European nations, most games will be on the Sky Sports Red Button, which is only available if you’re a Sky TV customer with a Sky Sports package. This package costs £18/mnth over and above your existing Sky TV subscription.

Most other games will be on the main Sky Sports channels, namely Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. You can watch all the games broadcast on those channels either on Sky TV or by purchasing a Now Sports Membership. Unlike Sky Sports, a Now Sports Membership doesn’t tie you down to any long-term contracts, meaning you can watch for as long as you like for just £33/mnth.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers abroad: use a good VPN service

The only way to watch your favourite teams in the action in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers if you’re abroad on holiday is by using a good VPN service. A VPN basically uses sophisticated code to trick your device into thinking that it’s based anywhere in the world that you want. It also protects your PC by encrypting your entire online connection, so that no one - not your ISP, mobile service provider or hackers - can see what you do online.

There are tons of free and paid-for VPN services but, in our experience, most don’t live up to their tall claims. Thankfully for you, we’ve put the best VPNs to the test to find out which ones actually let you access UK streaming services from abroad. Sadly, only a select few were found to be reliable in all our tests, out of which we highly recommend the below two.

