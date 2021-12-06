How to watch Star Trek Discovery Season 4 in the US, UK and abroad

The sci-fi TV series Star Trek: Discovery begins at the start of the war between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire, as commander Michael Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) is demoted and placed on the starship Discovery.

Fans of the series will already know that every previous season of Star Trek: Discovery has been removed from Netflix and is now available to stream on Paramount Plus instead. This has made it more difficult to watch the new and upcoming fourth season for those who are outside of the US and Canada in one of the many countries where Paramount Plus isn’t yet available.

Luckily, for viewers in the UK and other European countries, the streaming platform Pluto TV will be airing the new episodes of the series at 9pm every Friday (local time), which premiered 26 November.

For those looking to catch up on the previous episodes and seasons, these are available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV (iTunes) and Google Play.

READ NEXT: How to watch Home Sweet Home Alone

Read on to find out how to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 for free.

Buy episodes of Star Trek: Discovery on Amazon

How to watch Star Trek Discovery season 4 in the US

Viewers based in North America, many countries in South America, Australia as well as the Nordics are able to watch all of the older episodes of Star Trek: Discovery together with the new releases coming in the fourth season of the series on the streaming platform Paramount Plus, which starts at $4.99/mth or $49.99/yr for the Essential plan. This plan includes commercials, or you can pay $9.99/mth or $99.99/yr for the Premium plan in order to watch ad-free. Paramount Plus is also currently offering fans an additional 50% off for the first three months with code STARTREK.

READ NEXT: How to watch Star Trek: Picard

It’s perhaps not as convenient as when it was on Netflix, as it requires another subscription service, but for Star Trek fans, Paramount Plus carries other content such as Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Lower Decks in addition to original content like The Twilight Zone, The Stand and more.

Although Paramount Plus isn’t yet available in the UK, it’s set to arrive in early 2022, which with Christmas on our doorstep really isn’t far away. The Nordic countries, meaning Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland already have access to Paramount Plus, and can watch new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery every Thursday as well as stream the previous seasons whenever they want.

US viewers not subscribed to Paramount Plus will also be able to stream Star Trek: Discovery on PlutoTV. Read on to find out how.

Subscribe to Paramount Plus

How to Watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 in the UK

ViacomCBS might have pulled the series from Netflix, but Star Trek: Discovery is now available to stream on the Viacom-owned free streaming service called PlutoTV, available internationally.

PlutoTV works like normal TV channels, in that its revenue is based on commercial breaks throughout the programming. This means that you don’t need a subscription or login to watch PlutoTV. For UK viewers, you will be able to watch new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery streaming every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Pluto's Sci-Fi channel. There are plenty of options of how to watch, seeing as you can get the PlutoTV app on Now TV, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, as well as iOS and android. You can also go to the website (Pluto.tv) to watch the live programming there. It’s worth noting that when watching on PlutoTV, it isn’t available to watch later on demand, and like a normal TV channel, it's only available at the time it's aired.

Watch on Pluto TV

For those who would prefer the freedom to watch the series without having to wait until 2022 for Paramount Plus to come to the UK and can’t set aside the time every weekend, single episodes will be available to buy on Amazon Prime Video as they are released.

Another alternative is using your Paramount Plus account through a VPN.

Buy episodes of Star Trek: Discovery on Amazon

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 from abroad

If you happen to be travelling and would like to keep up with Star Trek: Discovery while out and about, you can use a VPN to spoof your IP address and have access to your streaming services like you would at home. A good VPN also protects all of your internet traffic and lets you stream in high quality without interruptions.

ExpressVPN: We rate ExpressVPN for its speed, security and reach – it has over 3,000 servers in 94 countries for you to choose from. ExpressVPN also operates with a no-quibble 30-day money-back guarantee, should you not be happy. The app even has a built-in speed tester. There is currently a deal on ExpressVPN that offers you 15 months for the one-time price of £77, which includes three months for free, and comes out at £5.15/mth. If you prefer a monthly charge, it's yours for £10/mth.

Buy now from ExpressVPN

NordVPN: We recommend NordVPN, as they have passed two independent audits, and their user interface is easy to use. In our review, their service enabled us to stream 4K smoothly and with no issues. You also have servers dedicated to BitTorrenting, and access to 24/7 customer support. You can currently get 2 years of NordVPN for only £66, which equates to £2.74/mth. If you would prefer to only try it for a little while you can buy it from £8.84/mth.

Buy now from NordVPN