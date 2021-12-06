How to watch the Ashes: Live stream Australia vs England anywhere online

The much-anticipated 2021-22 Ashes series begins on Wednesday 8 December as Joe Root’s men go looking for a historic victory against their oldest and most bitter rivals Australia.

The five-match series begins at 00:00 GMT at the Gabba in Brisbane before moving on to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and finally the new Optus Stadium in Perth, with the last day of play scheduled for Tuesday 18 January 2022.

The best way to watch every ball of the Ashes live this winter is to buy a BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25 per month. This pass won’t tie you into any long-term contracts, and you’ll be able to watch every minute of this winter’s Ashes series if you invest in two of them at a cost of £50. Tuning in from overseas? Then you can access the same service by using one of the best VPNs that money can buy.

It will be a wise investment, as this could turn out to be an Ashes series to remember for both sides. England captain Root has been in sparkling form with the bat throughout 2021, and his side will be buoyed by the presence of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who made himself available for the first Test having not played since July. With two of Test cricket’s all-time leading wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the ranks, the Three Lions will fancy their chances of producing an upset of epic proportions Down Under.

Australia, meanwhile, will be reeling from the removal of Tim Paine as captain and his subsequent replacement by Pat Cummins. However, Cummins and his fellow fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, along with off-spinner Nathan Lyon, form an attack as formidable as any in the world game right now.

With two of Test cricket’s most successful sides set to face off in an Ashes series for the 72nd time, here’s how to watch the Ashes in the UK this winter:

Ashes 2021-22 fixture list

1st Test, Australia vs England, Gabba (Brisbane): Wednesday 8 - Sunday 12 December 2021

2nd Test, Australia vs England, Adelaide Oval (Adelaide): Thursday 16 - Monday 20 December 2021

3rd Test, Australia vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne): Sunday 26 - Thursday 30 December 2021

4th Test, Australia vs England, Sydney Cricket Ground (Sydney): Wednesday 5 - Sunday 9 January 2022

5th Test, Australia vs England, Optus Stadium (Perth): Friday 14 - Tuesday 18 January 2022

England’s 2021-22 Ashes squad

Joe Root (captain)

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow

Dom Bess

Stuart Broad

Jos Buttler (vice-captain, wicketkeeper)

Rory Burns

Zak Crawley

Haseeb Hameed

Dan Lawrence

Jack Leach

Dawid Malan

Craig Overton

Ollie Pope

Ollie Robinson

Ben Stokes

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

How to watch the Ashes in the UK: BT Sport Monthly Pass

If you don’t want to tie yourself down to a long-term contract, then the best way to watch the Ashes on BT Sport this winter is to invest in two BT Sport Monthly passes.

These passes cost £25 each and will give you access to nine BT Sport channels, including four in HD. There’s no need for BT Broadband, either – simply purchase your pass to watch through BT Sport’s app or web player with a minimum of fuss. In addition to the Ashes, you’ll be able to view Premier League football, Premiership rugby and more this holiday season at no extra cost.

How to watch the Ashes in the UK: BT Sport

The only place to watch the 2021/22 Ashes on TV is through BT Sport, as the provider has secured exclusive rights to show every ball this winter. If you’re already a BT Broadband user, you can add BT Sport to your package for just £15 per month on a 24-month contract. Simply download the app onto your TV or console and you can begin watching.

Hungry for more? Then you can add BT’s Big Sport package for £40 per month over 24 months. This gives you access to BT Sport as well as Eurosport and a Now Sports Membership meaning you’ll also be able to watch everything that Sky Sports has to offer.

How to watch the Ashes in the UK: BT TV

As previously mentioned, the only place to watch the 2021/22 Ashes on TV in the UK is with BT Sport. If you sign up for a BT broadband and TV package, then all BT Sport channels will be included as standard. If you use BT broadband, you can add BT TV and again, BT Sport will be included in the price. If you were already a BT broadband user before BT Sport was added as standard, you can sign up for £15 per month as outlined above.

How to watch the Ashes in the UK: BT Sport on Sky

If you’re an existing Sky customer and you want to add BT Sport to your Sky subscription, doing so is a straightforward process. Head on over to the BT website and you can add BT Sport to your Sky TV for £20 per month over 24 months. This option also gives you access to all BT Sport channels via the BT Sport app.

How to watch the Ashes in the UK: BT Sport on TalkTalk TV

You can add BT Sport to your TalkTalk TV subscription for £30 per month on a rolling one-month contract. This gives you access to all four BT Sport channels, albeit in standard definition rather than HD, shortly after you have paid a £35 activation fee.

How to watch the Ashes in the UK: SIM-only deals

Many of BT Mobile’s SIM contracts give you access to the BT Sport app (worth £10 per month) included in the price. For example, if you sign up for a 24-month SIM contract with 60GB data and unlimited minutes and texts, you’ll also be able to watch the Ashes this winter at no extra cost. If you’re looking for a new mobile contract with the bonus of BT Sport app access then these deals could be perfect for you.

How to watch the Ashes abroad: Use a VPN

If you’re abroad and worried you won’t be able to use the BT Sport app due to the company’s geo-block restrictions, don’t fear; signing up to a good VPN service to circumvent this is easy. We’ve compiled a list of the best VPNs that money can buy which will allow you to use the BT Sport app anywhere in the world by setting up a virtual private network. You can also find a quick summary of the very best of the best below.

