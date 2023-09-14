Huawei Watch GT4 review: Nailed it

For £20 more you can have the same sized watch in brighter polished stainless steel and a flatter, more stylish steel bezel. This model comes with a brown leather strap. There’s also a “Steel” model for £300, which comes with a satin finish and a matching steel link bracelet. And, finally, the most attractive of the lot is the “Rainforest Green” model, which has green accents running around the interior circumference of its steel bezel and a matching rubber and nylon weave watch band.

This is quite a chunky timepiece, however, so Huawei also has a more feminine 14mm model available with a smaller 1.32in display. This looks quite different from its 46mm sibling, with a softer, rounder look, a case that’s just 9.1mm thin, and prominent “floating” lugs to hold the wristband in place. It’s available in three different styles: One with a white leather strap, another with a Milanese strap and the last with a two-tone “piano key” steel link band.

Whichever of these models you go for, you’re getting a 466 x 466 resolution AMOLED display and all the same internal hardware and improvements. Chief among these are Huawei’s latest TruSeen 5.5+ optical heart rate sensor and an upgraded dual-band, five-system GNSS radio (global navigation satellite system). Huawei says these two developments improve accuracy all round.

There’s also now smart menstrual cycle tracking, which uses various metrics to predict when your period might happen. There’s improved sleep tracking with breathing “awareness”, meaning that, in addition to the usual REM, deep sleep, light sleep and awake monitoring, you also get a “Breathing quality” score out of 100.

A new Stay Fit app has been added for more effectively tracking your calories in and out and there are new sports modes – football (soccer), padel and e-sports. There are also new watch faces here, with enhanced customisability via complications.

And, of course, all this is in addition to the usual Huawei wearable capabilities. The watch monitors your steps, sleep, stress, heart rate and skin temperature, alongside blood oxygen saturation. There’s tracking for more than 100 different sports, and adaptive running training plans for 3km, 5km, 10km, half marathon and marathon distances.

