JBL Soundgear Sense review: Open-ear excellence

The JBL Headphones app provides effective equaliser controls to tailor the sound to your liking with presets such as ‘Jazz,’ ‘Vocal,’ ‘Bass,’ ‘Club,’ and ‘Studio.’ The ‘Jazz’ option effectively enhanced the bass notes, vocals and the upper registers of instruments in Paolo Conte’s Via con me, though worked quite nicely with other genres, too.

There’s also a custom EQ option, which allows for precise adjustments and provides a welcome degree of customisation. You can add as many points to the frequency range as you can fit in and boost or attenuate them as you see fit, and the results proved impactful.

Despite their open-ear design, the Soundgear Sense actually do a pretty good job of isolating sound. You’d think external noise would come pouring in and disrupt your listening experience but this wasn’t the case: in the quiet conditions of my flat, I could happily listen to tunes at 40% volume. Things became a bit trickier on the streets of east London at around 6pm, but the swathes of traffic only forced me to bump up the volume to around 55% to sufficiently hear from Pavement’s Cut Your Hair well enough. Sound leakage wasn’t particularly egregious either, although those around me were able to pick it up in quieter environments.

I was also impressed by the Soundgear Sense’s touch controls, which are user-friendly and cover all the key commands. The right earbud handles play/pause with a single press and a double press skips tracks. A triple tap on the right earbud goes back to the previous track, and a long press activates your voice assistant or turns the microphone on/off during calls. Meanwhile, a single tap on the left bud increases volume and double taps turn it down.