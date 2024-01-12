JBL Tune 670NC review: Middling melodies

The JBL Tune 670NC are the American manufacturer’s latest on-ear headphones and visually very similar to their 660NC predecessors, which is to say they look fine for the money but do little to capture the imagination.

That theme continues when it comes to other aspects of the package. Besides bumper battery life and some surprisingly good noise cancelling, there’s not much to get excited about. They’re not a disaster – the Tune 670NC perform about as well as you would expect given their price tag – but they don’t do anything to stand out in a competitive market.