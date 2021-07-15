Best corkscrew 2022: Our pick of our favourite corkscrews to open any bottle

The best corkscrews are an essential item for any good dinner party host. A lot of the best wine is sealed with a cork, as it allows the wine to age naturally without becoming sour. To enjoy these naturally aged wines, however, you will of course need a good corkscrew – the last thing you want is to ruin your evening by shredding the cork into the wine below.

We’ve all owned a cheap and cheerful corkscrew, but if you’re looking to invest in something that’s going to last, it can be hard to know exactly what you’re looking for. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite corkscrews around, so whether you’re a connoisseur looking to open a vintage or just a recent graduate of screwtops who’s stuck, we’ve got the guide for you.

Corkscrews come in a wide variety of types with a lot of different styles and features, so have a read of our buying guide to find out which kind is best for you. With our help, you’ll be prepared for whatever bottle you might come across.

The best corkscrews: At a glance

The best budget corkscrew: Pulltap Wine Essentials Waiter’s Friend Double Lever Corkscrew | Buy now

Pulltap Wine Essentials Waiter’s Friend Double Lever Corkscrew | The best lever corkscrew: OXO Steel Vertical Lever Corkscrew | Buy now

OXO Steel Vertical Lever Corkscrew | The best corkscrew for older bottles: Monopol Westmark Germany Ah-So Cork Puller | Buy now

Monopol Westmark Germany Ah-So Cork Puller | The best electric corkscrew: Cuisinart cordless 4-in-1 opener | Buy now

How to choose the best corkscrew for you

What features do I need?

There are a couple of different features you can get depending on your needs. These will depend on your general dexterity – if you are older or suffer from joint problems, you should seek out corkscrews that don’t rely on a twisting mechanism., This is to consider in addition to what kind of bottles you are opening and how old the bottles, and therefore their corks, are. The following are the most common types of corkscrew; each one will suit different needs.

Waiter’s corkscrew: A lightweight corkscrew that’s characterised by its ability to fold up neatly and slip into a pocket. Originally used by waiters in bars, it will also have a foil cutter and a beer bottle opener in order to open most kinds of bottles. Even if you don’t work in a bar, however, you can appreciate this corkscrew’s versatility; it’s perfect for staying in or taking out if you fancy drinking alfresco style.

Who is it for? People who open a lot of different kinds of bottle, both at home and out and about.

Winged Corkscrew: This classic corkscrew design uses a pair of “wings” that raise as you twist the screw into the cork. Once the screw has a firm grasp, you simply push both wings downwards, and both screw and cork pop out. Generally very cheap but less compact than the waiter’s friend, this is an affordable at-home staple.

Who is it for? People on a budget, who otherwise have a tendency to lose things.

Continuous pull corkscrew: This is very similar to the winged corkscrew in terms of the method of opening, which involves puncturing the cork and twisting. The only difference is that they don’t have wings, so they tend to have a sleeker design. Good for a robust and more ergonomic option.

Who is it for? Those considering a winged corkscrew but value storage space.

Lever corkscrew: Perhaps the most straightforward to use, you slot the corkscrew in, push the lever down, and when you pull the lever back out, it takes the cork out with it. Very simple and requires little effort. While pricier than the winged and waiter corkscrews, this is excellent if twisting isn’t really feasible but you don’t want to splash out on an electric one.

Who is it for? People who have difficulty with twisting motions, but are also concerned about their environmental impact.

Electric corkscrew: As the name suggests, these wine openers are powered entirely by electricity, so are no effort at all to use. All they require is to align your bottle properly before pressing a button and voila, drinks for everyone. They are pricier than the others and will require charging, so you have to be prepared and are far less transportable than other options.

Who is it for? Those who need a bit of assistance removing stubborn corks from bottles and don’t mind paying a premium.

How much should I spend?

Corkscrews can vary wildly in price depending on the model and can be anywhere from £5 to £200. Manual varieties like winged and waiters tend to be towards the lower end of the spectrum, but if you want your corkscrew to last longer, it is worth investing a little more. For any of the manual varieties, if you have a bit of money to spend, we recommend spending around the £20 to £50 range for a more sturdy model, but if you’re looking at something that requires electricity or gas, expect to pay higher than that.

READ NEXT: The best chef's knives to buy

The best corkscrews to buy from £6

1. Beneno Premium Wing Corkscrew: Best winged corkscrew

Price: £20 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking for a great version of a classic, then the Beneno Premium Wing is an excellent fit. With a sturdier build than your average winged corkscrew, the Beneno also boasts not only a capped bottle opener, but wings that are fitted with a soft grip to make pulling them down that much easier. And best of all, if you have any problems with it, it comes with a lifetime warranty. Being a winged corkscrew, it isn’t as compact or pretty as some of the others, but if you want a reliable corkscrew that is far less easy to lose – this is a great choice.

Key Specs – Material: Zinc; Accessories: beer bottle opener; Electric: no

2. Pulltap Wine Essentials Waiter’s Friend Double Lever Corkscrew: Best budget corkscrew

Price: £6 | Buy now from WineWare



The waiter’s friend is usually the most popular kind of corkscrew, and with this model, it's not hard to see why. This nifty gadget is both extremely reliable and affordable – perfect if you need practicality on a budget. The double hinge means it can be used to pull out both short and longer corks, and the corkscrew has been coated in Teflon for less friction when pulling, which reduces potential cork breakages. You can get much fancier and more stylish versions of the waiter’s friend, but it will be tough to find any that can beat this little number on performance.

Key specs – Material: stainless steel; Accessories: bottle opener, foil cutter; Electric: no

Buy now from WineWare

3. Monopol Westmark Germany Ah-So Cork Puller: Best corkscrew for older bottles

Price: £24 | Buy now from Amazon



With older bottles, the corks can become fragile and crumbly, which means an average corkscrew won’t do. This is where the Monopol Cork Puller comes in. The two prongs are designed to straddle either side of the cork, meaning you can gently pull it out without risk of breaking. It’s deceptively basic: not only can the prongs also be used to recork bottles, but the top doubles up as a bottle opener. It can take a bit of practice to use and If you’re looking for a corkscrew that comes with lots of accessories, this isn’t the one for you. However, if you’re a fan of vintage bottles and want something stylish and reliable, this is a necessity.

Key specs – Material: Die-cast zinc, steel; Accessories: Protective cover, bottle opener; Electric: no

4. OXO Steel Vertical Lever Corkscrew: Best lever corkscrew

Price: £66 | Buy now from Amazon



If grappling with a twist-operated corkscrew isn’t an option for you, this is an excellent alternative. This lever corkscrew is not only very straightforward to use, but has soft non-slip grip to make sure it’s extra comfortable when handling, unlike a lot of the metal corkscrews on the market. The additional foil cutter neatly slots into the opener for convenient storage. This is a little pricier than the other kinds of manual corkscrew and the foil cutter can become a little loose when knocked. However, if you’re looking for an accessible and eco-friendly corkscrew, this is perfect for you.

Key specs – Material: alloy steel; Accessories: foil cutter, extra non-stick screw ; Electric: no

5. Le Creuset: Best continuous pull corkscrew

Price: £23 | Buy now from Amazon



Le Creuset is known for its reliable kitchenware and this corkscrew is no exception. Incredibly popular among customers, it’s very simple and easy to use, with its sleek form slotting neatly on the top of the bottle. Unfortunately, unlike other Le Creuset products, it is less chic, as it is only available in one colour, and it has a plastic body rather than the usual metal or ceramic which feels less robust to hold. It’s not too difficult to twist however, which is good news for those with joint problems. And having spent twenty years on shop shelves, it comes with an unofficial assurance of quality – and longevity.

Key specs – Material: nickel; Accessories: none; Electric: no

6. Cuisinart cordless 4-in-1 opener: Best electric corkscrew

Price: £80 | Buy now from Very



This impressive device from Cuisinart might be on the pricey side but it's the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life – whether that's yourself or a friend. It automatically detects and opens wine bottles once the head is placed over the cork, but it's so much more than just a cordless, automatic opener. There's also a pick to quickly and easily remove pesky foil lids, as well as an aerator and vacuum-sealed bottle stopper too.

It's a bit tricky to get the hang of the first time you use it – you have to hold the device still as it's drilling into the cork or it just spins around menacingly. Once you've got this down though, it works incredibly well and opens up to 50 bottles of wine on just one two-hour charge. What's more, it's not too bulky and the slick silver design looks fab in modern kitchens.

Key specs – Material: titanium; Accessories: foil cutter, aerator, dated bottle stop; Electric: yes, rechargeable

Buy now from Very

7. Coravin Timeless Three: Best luxury corkscrew

Price: £199 | Buy now from Coravin



Technically this is a corkscrew that doesn’t actually remove the cork, but it’s better than it sounds. The model uses a small needle to puncture the cork, allowing the wine to come out before using argon gas to prevent the remaining wine from oxidising. If you spend an extra £30, you can also get a unique Coravin aerator that aerates your wine as you pour.

While this is a great way to not only open but preserve your wine, the obvious downside is the price tag. It’s significantly more expensive than any entry on this list and on top of the initial expense you have to buy replacement argon canisters. If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper method of preservation, there is the Coravin Pivot, that instead of puncturing the cork, replaces it after removal with a stopper. It is £80 cheaper, but can only extend the wine by four weeks instead of months or years with the Timeless Three. If you’re looking for longevity, the Model Three is the way to go.

Overall, the Coravin Timeless Three is a great investment for those who are very, very serious about their wine.

Key specs – Material: stainless steel, fiberglass nylon; Accessories: needle clearing tool; Electric: no