The best bread bins to keep your loaves fresh and tasty in 2022

Whether you’re tucking into a melted cheese toastie or a homemade sourdough with lashings of butter, you can’t deny that a loaf of bread is everyone’s kitchen staple. The best bread bins can ensure that your loaves last longer and help them to stay fresh.

Bread is one of our staple foods and has been an influential part of our history, to the extent the Romans even used bread as currency. In fact, as a nation, we love bread so much that the average person consumes around 60 loaves of it every year.

With such a crucial role in our diet, it’s vital to store bread correctly to reduce spoilage and mould growth. Thankfully there are an array of bread bins on the market, from roll-top designs to multifunctional space-savers. We’ve put together a comprehensive buying guide and rounded up some of the best bread bins you can buy today.

Best bread bins 2022: At a glance

How to choose the best bread bin for you

Why do I need a bread bin?

You don’t need to buy a bread bin, but keeping your loaves in an air-tight container will help them last longer and might stop them from going stale after a few days, meaning you’ll reduce food waste and save money to boot. A bread bin can also help keep your kitchen free from clutter and stop crumbs from spilling everywhere.

Unlike a regular storage box, you can find a bread bin design that works with your kitchen decor and make it a statement piece. Bread bins can also be a good idea if you have people in your household with allergies. For example, if a member of your family is gluten-intolerant, using two separate bread bins can ensure no cross-contamination between loaves.

Should I buy a roll-top or lift-top bread bin?

The type of bread bin you buy is purely down to personal preference. A roll-top allows you to open your bread bin quickly and grab your bread, while lift-top models may be larger and heavier, making them ideal if you’ve got quite a few different products. Some lift-top models also come with a lid that doubles up as a chopping board, which can be handy.

What materials are bread bins made of?

Bread bins are traditionally made of wood but they can also be made of steel, plastic or marble. While all of these materials will keep your bread fresh, they each have different strengths. For example, plastic and marble are usually easier to wipe down, but wood and steel are heavier and more durable, with wood offering a more traditional feel.

The best bread bins you can buy in 2022

1. Garden Trading Brompton Bread Bin: Best multifunctional bread bin

Price: £38



This minimalistic solid bread bin was a big hit with our testers. It seemed to have endless room, so it’s ideal if you’re storing multiple different bread products. We managed to keep a loaf alongside baked goods such as crumpets and muffins for the whole family.

The bin’s heavy marble lid perfectly complements its steel frame. Not only is it air-tight and feels solid, but it can be removed to double up as a chopping board, saving you space and money.

Key specs – Material: Steel/marble; Dimensions: 24 x 34 x 19cm (HWD)







2. Brabantia Roll Top Bread Bin: Best overall bread bin

Price: £32



This bread bin comes in 12 stylish colours, from classic metallic grey to passion red and terracotta pink. It easily holds two full-sized loaves of bread with room left over and comes with a few other clever features that more than justify its price.

First, the bin has a partially flat service for additional storage and a clever lid that disappears inside when you open it, making it a great space-saver. It’s also made of corrosive-resistant materials, comes with a ten-year guarantee and is sustainably made from 48% recycled material, much of which is recyclable after use. It’s an excellent investment.

Key specs – Material: Steel; Dimensions: 17.3 x 44.5 x 26.2cm (HWD)







3. Marble Rose Gold Roll Top Bread Bin: Most stylish bread bin

Price: £38



We love this marble rose gold roll-top bread bin: it makes a statement and brings a touch of flare to any kitchen. It feels sleek, opens swiftly and is compact enough that it doesn’t take up too much space. We also loved how quick and easy it is to wipe clean – ideal if you’ve got children with sticky hands!

Despite looking compact, we still managed to pack a lot into this one: we had room to store pastries and pittas on top of our regular loaf. You can also purchase a range of matching marble rose gold kitchen appliances from the site, from cutlery to saucepans, as part of the Rose Gold Collection. This product comes with a two-year warranty.

Key specs – Material: Stainless steel/marble; Dimensions: 27 x 38 x 19cm (HWD)



4. Mason Cash Innovative Kitchen Set of Two Rectangular Tins: Best bread bin for separate storage

Price: £25





An alternative to a traditional bread bin is this set of two storage tins specifically shaped for storing bread and other baked produce. You can stack the tins inside or on top of one another as part of a complementary set, which makes this product a great space saver.

They’re super lightweight, which is a welcome to change to some of the heavier models, but they don’t have as much space as classic bread bins. The larger set just manages to accommodate a full-sized loaf with some manoeuvring, while the smaller set is better suited to homemade bakes, pittas and pastries.

Key specs – Material: Stainless steel; Dimensions: Tin 1: 11.5 x 29 x 16cm; Tin 2: 10 x 16 x 14cm (HWD)



5. SWAN Nordic Bread Bin-Pine Green: Best minimalistic bread bin

Price: £22





This super lightweight, minimalistic bread bin is an excellent choice if you’re a fan of simple design. It’s available in four muted but stylish colours: cotton white, slate grey, blue and pine green. The frame is lightweight and has an outer matte coating, so it’s quick and easy to wipe down.

It’s also surprisingly spacious. While not very wide, it’s the tallest in our roundup, making it ideal for stacking products on top of each other. There’s just enough room to fit two loaves, with some manoeuvring, or one large loaf with plenty of extra space for things such as pittas and crumpets. The bamboo lid doubles up as a chopping board and a flat surface to store other items.

Key specs – Material: Steel; Dimensions: 18 x 34.5 x 16.5cm (HWD)

