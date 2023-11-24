Ninja Black Friday deals 2023: All the best deals on air fryers, multi cookers and more
Take advantage of these tasty Black Friday Ninja deals before they sell out
Black Friday is here and as always, we’ve seen some INCREDIBLE discounts, including some fantastic Ninja Black Friday deals. In fact, this year might be the best yet for Ninja discounts, as we’ve seen huge price drops on many of the brand’s new products, as well as some of its classics.
Whether you’re looking for the next appliance for your own kitchen or want to find the perfect present for Christmas, we’re here to help. We’ve reviewed plenty of Ninja products at Expert Reviews and keep track of the average prices and discounts across the year. This means we know a good Ninja deal when we see one and can also spot the not-so-great ones.
We’re pleased to say that this year, the discounts are better than ever, with huge savings on the Foodi Dual Zone air fryer, the spectacularly speedy Ninja Speedi and much more. We’ll be updating this live page regularly throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to keep an eye on it, as these deals often sell out FAST.
Ninja Black Friday deals: At-a-glance
- Ninja Speedi – now £138, avg £205 (£67)
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer – now £139, avg £189 (save £50)
- Ninja 3.8L air fryer – now £79, avg £121 (save £42)
The best Ninja Black Friday deals – LIVE
Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 hand blender now £78 (was £99)
Save £12 on this slick corded Ninja hand blender for Black Friday. This simple one speed blender is ideal for soups and sauces, plus ti doubles as a hand mixer for cake batters.
Ninja kettle and toaster bundle now £180 (was £250)
Save £70 on this exclusive copper edition on the Ninja temperature control kettle and toaster, which also functions as a grill and panini press. This makes a great starter set for a new home or an upgrade for your current kitchen set.
24 Nov | 11:40
24 Nov | 11:15
Save £42 on this fantastic value air fryer
We’ve not seen a Ninja air fryer we didn’t like. This compact air fryer is great value, has a 3.8L capacity and a range of cooking modes. Ordinarily around £121 on Amazon, you can now get it for just £79 in the retailer’s Black Friday sale. So get it now.
Ninja Foodi Dual Drawer MAX in exclusive colour now £180 (avg £238)
If the original colour and size of the Foodi dual drawer doesn’t take your fancy, this Amazon exclusive copper version has had its price slashed to £180, saving you £58 on the average price. This version also has a larger 9.5L capacity (vs the standard 7.5L version) and comes with all the same excellent features as the other model.
24 Nov | 09:36
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid now £218 (avg £246)
Another fantastic multi cooker from Ninja, this version has bundles of functions including pressure cooking and the steam meals setting, which allows you to steam food before air frying it. Alongside this it can also sear, saute, steam, roast and more. A truly multifunctional appliance.
24 Nov | 09:19
Ninja Speedi refurbished just £104 with code BFNINJA25
If you want to save even more, you can pick up the Ninja Speedi refurbished for just £105 when you use the code BFNINJA25. It’s currently listed as £139, but use this code at checkout to see the price drop.
24 Nov | 08:49
Ninja Speedi multi cooker now just £138 (avg £205)
If you want an air fryer that can also steam, bake, roast and more, look no further. The Speedi is one of our favourite appliances of all time due to its versatility and Speedi Meals function. This allows you to split the cooking pot in two, so you can air fry on top, while you steam your carbs and vegetables on the bottom. Best of all, it can do all this in as little as 15 minutes, which is perfect if you’re looking to meal prep without the faff. We even baked a whole lasagna in it.
24 Nov | 08:32
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer now £139 (avg £189)
You can now save £40 on the average price of our favourite air fryer, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone. This spacious 7.6L model allows you to cook two different things in each basket at different times and temperatures. It comes with bundles of useful cooking functions including the match and sync settings, which allow you to control how and when your baskets finish.