Best laptop deals 2023: Top discounts on Apple, Asus, Huawei and more
Save money on a new laptop with our selection of the best deals around
The big discounts of Prime Day are now behind us but you don’t have to wait until Black Friday for the sales to return: there are plenty of great discounts to be had outside the sales periods on laptops from Apple, through Microsoft to Huawei and more.With so many different deals to consider, however, it can be difficult to sort the best from the worst. Don’t worry, though; we’re on hand to help. We’ve scoured Amazon’s pages to find the biggest discounts on the best laptops so you don’t have to.
Using our knowledge of the laptop market and by checking deal prices against historical averages, we’ve picked out the real deals from the not-so-great ones to help you save some serious cash.
We update this list regularly, so if you don’t find what you’re looking for right now, keep popping back to see if there’s something more up your street. Alternatively, you may want to check out the following pages, all of which feature a range of great products: best laptop for every budget, best laptop for students, best laptop for kids, best 2-in-1 laptop, best budget gaming laptop and best cheap laptop.
The best laptop deals in July 2023
1. Razer Blade 14 (was £1,841 on average, now £1,499)
Key specs: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
The Razer Blade 14 is the best compact gaming laptop money can buy and it’s currently on offer at Amazon for a frankly unbelievable £1,499. That’s a reduction of more than £300 on the average historical price of £1,841, which is still an eminently reasonable amount of money for a laptop this good.
2. Acer Swift Edge 2022 (was £1,149 on average, now £1,095)
Key specs: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, AMD Radeon 660M GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
We thought the Acer Swift Edge was a bargain when we reviewed it earlier in 2023 but now it’s been discounted from the original £1,500, it’s a bargain. It comes with an eye-popping 3K OLED display, while its potent AMD Ryzen 7 6000-series CPU means it’s as powerful as an M2 MacBook Air. It’s worth noting, though, that it has been even cheaper than this recently, falling to as low as £999 in May.
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen7 (was £1,051 on average, now £691)
Key specs: Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
We reviewed the Slim 7i version of this laptop and loved it for its performance, design and sheer value. This model loses the touchscreen and the resolution is only Full HD (the 7i has a 2.5k resolution display) but the rest of the machine is the same and, at £691, it’s a bargain right now.
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus (was £1,481, now £1,300)
Key specs: Intel Evo Core i7-1260P, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Dell’s radical redesign of the XPS 13 is an impressive reimagining of a laptop classic. Not only is it beautifully well made but the keyboard is fantastic and the haptic, seamless touchpad works brilliantly. This model is £181 off for Prime members exclusively and comes with an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.