After a new laptop? This Black Friday Dell XPS 13 Plus deal is PERFECT

This incredibly stylish machine has a fantastic keyboard and brilliant 13.4in 4K OLED touchscreen as well as a haptic touchpad that works beautifully. It comes with a powerful Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so makes a great choice as a gaming laptop or work from home powerhouse.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is also equipped with powerful speakers that deliver crisp and clear audio which enhances the experience whether watching a movie, enjoying music or delivering a business presentation.