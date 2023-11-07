After a new laptop? This Black Friday Dell XPS 13 Plus deal is PERFECT

Expert Reviews

Deals
The Dell XPS 13 Plus is massively cheaper for Black Friday, but you’ll have to be quick!

After a real bargain? John Lewis is offering an early Black Friday deal on the Dell XPS 13 Plus. This eye-catching premium laptop is now available for £1,199, down from its usual price of £1,349. (But you’ll have to be quick as there’s only a few left in stock at time of writing!)

This incredibly stylish machine has a fantastic keyboard and brilliant 13.4in 4K OLED touchscreen as well as a haptic touchpad that works beautifully. It comes with a powerful Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so makes a great choice as a gaming laptop or work from home powerhouse.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is also equipped with powerful speakers that deliver crisp and clear audio which enhances the experience whether watching a movie, enjoying music or delivering a business presentation.

With a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award to its name, the Dell XPS 13 Plus makes a great, stylish choice for students or professionals – and the stunning 4K OLED touchscreen is a fantastic feature at this price. Grab yourself one, but you’d better be quick!

