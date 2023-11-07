After a new laptop? This Black Friday Dell XPS 13 Plus deal is PERFECT
The Dell XPS 13 Plus is massively cheaper for Black Friday, but you’ll have to be quick!
After a real bargain? John Lewis is offering an early Black Friday deal on the Dell XPS 13 Plus. This eye-catching premium laptop is now available for £1,199, down from its usual price of £1,349. (But you’ll have to be quick as there’s only a few left in stock at time of writing!)
This incredibly stylish machine has a fantastic keyboard and brilliant 13.4in 4K OLED touchscreen as well as a haptic touchpad that works beautifully. It comes with a powerful Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so makes a great choice as a gaming laptop or work from home powerhouse.
The Dell XPS 13 Plus is also equipped with powerful speakers that deliver crisp and clear audio which enhances the experience whether watching a movie, enjoying music or delivering a business presentation.
With a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award to its name, the Dell XPS 13 Plus makes a great, stylish choice for students or professionals – and the stunning 4K OLED touchscreen is a fantastic feature at this price. Grab yourself one, but you’d better be quick!