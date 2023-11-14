Expert Reviews

Bag a MEGA Apple MacBook Pro laptop bargain this Black Friday

Deals

Fancy a huge discount on the award-winning M2 Apple MacBook Pro? This is the Black Friday deal for you

This Black Friday, a remarkable deal has emerged for the five-star Apple MacBook Pro 16in (M2 Pro, 2023) model. Previously priced at £2,699, it’s now available for £2,279, offering a significant saving on one of Apple’s most powerful and acclaimed laptops.

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is powered by the new M2 Pro chip, bringing a notable performance boost over its predecessors. It features a large and vibrant 16in Liquid Retina XDR display, providing an immersive visual experience whether for professional creative work, entertainment, or everyday tasks. The laptop also boasts impressive battery life, ensuring it keeps up with the demands of both work and play.

In terms of design, the MacBook Pro maintains Apple’s high standards of build quality and aesthetics. It’s equipped with a range of ports for enhanced connectivity, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and an SDXC card slot, making it a versatile choice for various professional needs.

With its combination of power, performance, and portability, the MacBook Pro 16in is an excellent choice for professionals in creative fields, as well as for those seeking a high-end computing experience. This Black Friday deal makes it more accessible, offering a top-tier laptop at a more affordable price.

Receiving five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, this MacBook Pro model is highly regarded for its capabilities and quality. Whether you’re editing videos, working with complex graphic design software, or simply seeking a robust and reliable laptop for everyday use, the MacBook Pro 16in with M2 Pro chip is a fantastic choice, especially at this discounted Black Friday price.

