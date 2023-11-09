Bag a MEGA pre-Black Friday deal on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The ergonomics of the Surface Laptop 5 were well-received by our reviewer, with an excellent keyboard and a responsive touchpad that’s just a touch smaller than those of its rivals. The webcam quality is among the best available on laptops, supporting Windows Hello for facial recognition unlocking, and the Omnisonic speakers provide adequate audio for casual listening​​.

The PixelSense display is sharp and colour-accurate against the sRGB colour gamut, but it faces stiff competition from rivals like Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2x and the M1 MacBook Air which offer more vibrant displays. Performance-wise, the 12th-generation Core i5 CPU is decent, but it doesn’t quite match the power of its competitors, and the integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU provides only modest graphics capabilities. The battery life is also noted as underwhelming, lagging behind many other laptops​​.