Bag a MEGA pre-Black Friday deal on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a far more appealing proposition ahead of Black Friday
As part of its pre-Black Friday deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 13.5in Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of storage, to just £881 down from £949. This dazzling discount brings the device to its lowest price ever on the website.
Although our Surface Laptop 5 review gave it three stars out of five, it’s a much better proposition now that it’s cheaper. The device features a high-quality build similar to an Apple MacBook Air, with a rigid aluminium frame and is available in several colours. It includes a variety of modern ports and is touted as the most repairable Surface laptop, with easy access to upgrade the SSD.
The ergonomics of the Surface Laptop 5 were well-received by our reviewer, with an excellent keyboard and a responsive touchpad that’s just a touch smaller than those of its rivals. The webcam quality is among the best available on laptops, supporting Windows Hello for facial recognition unlocking, and the Omnisonic speakers provide adequate audio for casual listening.
The PixelSense display is sharp and colour-accurate against the sRGB colour gamut, but it faces stiff competition from rivals like Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2x and the M1 MacBook Air which offer more vibrant displays. Performance-wise, the 12th-generation Core i5 CPU is decent, but it doesn’t quite match the power of its competitors, and the integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU provides only modest graphics capabilities. The battery life is also noted as underwhelming, lagging behind many other laptops.
So, while the Surface Laptop 5 is far more appealing at a reduced price, there are stronger alternatives available offering more power, superior displays and better battery life for the money. That said, with the significant Black Friday discount, this could be an opportune moment for shoppers looking for a premium Microsoft laptop at a more accessible price.