Bag an M1 Apple MacBook Air (2020) BARGAIN this Black Friday

The M1 MacBook Air was already considered the best laptop of 2020. It encapsulates most of what makes the M1 MacBook Pro exceptional into a more affordable, leaner and quieter machine. This pricing strategy significantly undercuts the MacBook Pro, which starts at £1,299, making the M1 MacBook Air a more cost-effective option​​.

This M1 MacBook Air retains the classic MacBook Air look, featuring a solid aluminium build available in gold, silver or Space Grey, with a familiar wedge-shaped profile. Its display, while slightly less bright than the Pro model, remains highly capable, matching its more expensive counterpart in most aspects​​​​.

In terms of performance, the M1 chip ensures that the MacBook Air delivers power comparable to the MacBook Pro. The only trade-off is slightly inferior performance under sustained load, but this is balanced by the MacBook Air’s completely silent operation. Battery life is also notable, with the MacBook Air lasting over 14 hours in testing, which, while not as long as the Pro model, is still impressive​​​​.

Software compatibility with the M1 chip is managed efficiently through Apple’s Rosetta 2 runtime binary, ensuring that most applications run seamlessly despite the transition from Intel to an ARM-based chip design​​.