Bag an M1 Apple MacBook Air (2020) BARGAIN this Black Friday
This Black Friday you can get the M1 Apple MacBook Air (2020) for £799, down from £861
The M1 Apple MacBook Air (2020) Black Friday deal on Amazon is listed at £799, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it for on the site. Outside of Black Friday, the M1 MacBook Air sits around £861; save yourself 20% and buy it in the sale.
Our Apple M1 MacBook Air (2020) review awarded it five stars and a Best Buy award for its fast and quiet performance, great battery life and superb display. Despite its familiar design, the introduction of the Apple M1 Chip revolutionises its capabilities, aligning it more closely with smartphones than traditional Windows laptops in terms of performance. This change makes the MacBook Air a formidable competitor in the laptop market.
The M1 MacBook Air was already considered the best laptop of 2020. It encapsulates most of what makes the M1 MacBook Pro exceptional into a more affordable, leaner and quieter machine. This pricing strategy significantly undercuts the MacBook Pro, which starts at £1,299, making the M1 MacBook Air a more cost-effective option.
This M1 MacBook Air retains the classic MacBook Air look, featuring a solid aluminium build available in gold, silver or Space Grey, with a familiar wedge-shaped profile. Its display, while slightly less bright than the Pro model, remains highly capable, matching its more expensive counterpart in most aspects.
In terms of performance, the M1 chip ensures that the MacBook Air delivers power comparable to the MacBook Pro. The only trade-off is slightly inferior performance under sustained load, but this is balanced by the MacBook Air’s completely silent operation. Battery life is also notable, with the MacBook Air lasting over 14 hours in testing, which, while not as long as the Pro model, is still impressive.
Software compatibility with the M1 chip is managed efficiently through Apple’s Rosetta 2 runtime binary, ensuring that most applications run seamlessly despite the transition from Intel to an ARM-based chip design.
The M1 Apple MacBook Air (2020) at £799 is a brilliant Black Friday deal, offering a top-tier laptop experience at a highly competitive price.