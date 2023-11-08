Black Friday 2023 laptops: Today’s best deals on portables from Asus, Apple, Acer and more – LIVE

With such a huge choice, though, and a sometimes baffling array of specifications to wade through, judging a good deal from a duff one can be tricky. That’s where we come in. With years of experience testing and reviewing laptops, we know when a deal is good and when you shouldn’t bother, and we’ll be picking out the best on a regular basis here, throughout Black Friday period.

So if you’re looking for a new laptop, bookmark this page and keep coming back to see what’s new.