Black Friday 2023 laptops: Today’s best deals on portables from Asus, Apple, Acer and more – LIVE
If you've marked Black Friday down as the time to get yourself a new laptop, we've got the very latest right here in our
Black Friday is the best time of year to grab a great deal on a laptop, with HUGE discounts across a wide variety of portable PCs. Whether you’re looking for a powerful gaming PC capable of playing the very latest AAA games, a bargain basement Chromebook, or a sleek, lightweight workhorse for those trips abroad, you’ll almost certainly find something to suit, and at a price much lower than usual.
With such a huge choice, though, and a sometimes baffling array of specifications to wade through, judging a good deal from a duff one can be tricky. That’s where we come in. With years of experience testing and reviewing laptops, we know when a deal is good and when you shouldn’t bother, and we’ll be picking out the best on a regular basis here, throughout Black Friday period.
So if you're looking for a new laptop, bookmark this page and keep coming back to see what's new.
10:09 | 9 Nov
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 deal will save you a BUNDLE
Normally, when buying a Surface Pro 9 you have to pay a whole lot extra if you want a keyboard to go with your Microsoft Surface Pro 9 but, right now, Microsoft is including one AND reducing the price to less than the price the tablet normally is on its own.
For £1,059 you’re getting the Core i5 Surface Pro 9 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, PLUS a Signature Keyboard thrown in for good measure. Microsoft isn’t, unfortunately, including the Slim Pen stylus into the bargain, but we can forgive that as you can pick up a third-party compatible stylus for peanuts anyway.
8:40 | 9 Nov
A portable laptop with the most beautiful screen we’ve ever seen
Welcome to the first live blog of 2023’s Black Friday season! We’re kicking off today’s action with a deal on the 14in Core i5 Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro – one of our favourite laptops over the last 12 months.
This deal sees a £200 reduction on the usual price, so it’s now £1,149. Our favourite feature, however, is the laptop’s 3K 120Hz Super AMOLED display – it’s simply glorious and among the best screens we’ve ever seen on any laptop. If you’re looking for an ultraportable that’ just as great for working on as it is for watching Netflix, this is the laptop you want.