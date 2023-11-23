Get a MASSIVE saving on an award-winning Samsung laptop this Black Friday
The impressive Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is now a jaw-dropping £450 cheaper on Amazon for Black Friday
Amazon has an enticing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra this Black Friday, slashing its price by £450. The base model, equipped with an Intel Core i7-13900H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, is available for just £1,999, down from its RRP of £2,449. This deal is a significant saving on a laptop that combines a slim design, a gorgeous screen, and high-end performance, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a premium ultraportable laptop.
The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is designed to offer a third way for customers who want more than just a creative or gaming laptop. It’s a powerful and portable machine with a screen quality that can rival the MacBook Pro, while also being capable of playing the latest PC games.
One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is its display. The laptop has a large 16-inch, 120Hz, 2,880 x 1,800 AMOLED display, pre-calibrated at the factory for colour accuracy across the sRGB, DCI-P3, and AdobeRGB colour gamuts. This makes it an ideal choice for creative professionals who require high-colour fidelity in their work.
In terms of build and design, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra boasts a handsome appearance with its dark grey aluminium, semi-matte finish, and wedge-shaped profile. It has a range of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0, USB-C Thunderbolt 4 connectors, a USB-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot, although it lacks a dedicated power input.
Performance-wise, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is equipped with the latest 13th gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series mobile GPUs. However, it’s important to note that the RTX 4070 GPU is capped at a TGP of 60W, which may limit its performance potential compared to other configurations that allow higher TGP. The battery life is quite impressive for a Windows laptop of this power, lasting nearly nine hours in benchmark tests.
In summary, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra, with its high-end specs and sleek design, is now more accessible thanks to this Black Friday deal on Amazon. It’s a compelling option for those seeking a premium laptop for creative work, gaming, or general high-performance tasks.