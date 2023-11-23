Get a MASSIVE saving on an award-winning Samsung laptop this Black Friday

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is its display. The laptop has a large 16-inch, 120Hz, 2,880 x 1,800 AMOLED display, pre-calibrated at the factory for colour accuracy across the sRGB, DCI-P3, and AdobeRGB colour gamuts. This makes it an ideal choice for creative professionals who require high-colour fidelity in their work​​.

In terms of build and design, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra boasts a handsome appearance with its dark grey aluminium, semi-matte finish, and wedge-shaped profile. It has a range of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0, USB-C Thunderbolt 4 connectors, a USB-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot, although it lacks a dedicated power input​​.

Performance-wise, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is equipped with the latest 13th gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series mobile GPUs. However, it’s important to note that the RTX 4070 GPU is capped at a TGP of 60W, which may limit its performance potential compared to other configurations that allow higher TGP​​. The battery life is quite impressive for a Windows laptop of this power, lasting nearly nine hours in benchmark tests​​.