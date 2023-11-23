Expert Reviews

Get a MASSIVE saving on an award-winning Samsung laptop this Black Friday

Deals

The impressive Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is now a jaw-dropping £450 cheaper on Amazon for Black Friday

Amazon has an enticing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra this Black Friday, slashing its price by £450. The base model, equipped with an Intel Core i7-13900H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, is available for just £1,999, down from its RRP of £2,449. This deal is a significant saving on a laptop that combines a slim design, a gorgeous screen, and high-end performance, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a premium ultraportable laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is designed to offer a third way for customers who want more than just a creative or gaming laptop. It’s a powerful and portable machine with a screen quality that can rival the MacBook Pro, while also being capable of playing the latest PC games​​.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is its display. The laptop has a large 16-inch, 120Hz, 2,880 x 1,800 AMOLED display, pre-calibrated at the factory for colour accuracy across the sRGB, DCI-P3, and AdobeRGB colour gamuts. This makes it an ideal choice for creative professionals who require high-colour fidelity in their work​​.

In terms of build and design, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra boasts a handsome appearance with its dark grey aluminium, semi-matte finish, and wedge-shaped profile. It has a range of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0, USB-C Thunderbolt 4 connectors, a USB-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot, although it lacks a dedicated power input​​.

Performance-wise, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is equipped with the latest 13th gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series mobile GPUs. However, it’s important to note that the RTX 4070 GPU is capped at a TGP of 60W, which may limit its performance potential compared to other configurations that allow higher TGP​​. The battery life is quite impressive for a Windows laptop of this power, lasting nearly nine hours in benchmark tests​​.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra, with its high-end specs and sleek design, is now more accessible thanks to this Black Friday deal on Amazon. It’s a compelling option for those seeking a premium laptop for creative work, gaming, or general high-performance tasks.

