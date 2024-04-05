Huawei MateBook D 16 (2024): Capable but dull

When announced in January, the new 2024 MateBook D 16 was something of an outlier because, thanks to its £1,199 price tag and its Core-i9 13900H CPU, it had the power and price of the likes of the MateBook 16s and Apple MacBook 15, but it lacked the matching premium features like a 2.5K or 2.8K display and a super-slim body.

However, at the time of publishing, Huawei has cut the price to £999 making it rather more attractive by putting more financial blue water between it and the more premium competition.

Huawei MateBook D 16 (2024) review: Price and competition

Configuration tested: Intel Core i9-13900H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16in, 60Hz, 1,920 x 1,200 IPS non-touch. Price when reviewed: £999 inc VAT

The Huawei D 16 (2024) is available in two flavours. For £999, you can have the Core i9-13900H model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, while for £549, you can have a Core i5-12450H machine with 512GB of storage, 8GB of memory and a smaller (56Wh) battery. Huawei sent us the range-topping Core-i9 model review but with a German keyboard. Naturally, UK models will have the correct keyboard.

Huawei is making much of how light the MateBook D 16 (2024) is, which invites comparison with the 15in MacBook Air. Despite costing more at £1,269, for which you only get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the display is much sharper than the D 16’s, thanks to a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution. It only weighs 1.24kg and delivers epic battery life.

I was thoroughly impressed with the Asus VivoBook S15 OLED when I reviewed it, and now that you can buy it for under £1,000, it’s even easier to recommend. The 15.6in Full HD OLED display is lovely, and the speaker system is very easy on the ear, making this a great laptop for watching video.

Huawei’s MateBook 16s is now on sale for just £1,099, and it uses the same Core i9-13900H CPU as the D 16. Think of it as a sleeker, more desirable version of the D 16 with a 2,520 x 1,680 IPS touchscreen and more I/O ports. For the price, it’s a steal.

If you want an ultra-lightweight 16-inch laptop, LG’s Gram 16 is well worth considering. It may be a bit bendy, but it only weighs 1.2kg which is nothing for a full-sized laptop. It can’t match the D 16 for power, but the display is sharper and more colourful, and you can add a second SSD if you need more storage. It’s good value at £1,249.

Huawei MateBook D 16 (2024) review: Design and build quality

The MateBook D 16 ticks all the right boxes for design and build quality. It’s very solid, made from metal rather than plastic and doesn’t weigh too much: 1.68kg isn’t too bad for a full-sized 16in laptop, even if LG’s Gram 16 is much lighter. It’s compact, too, measuring 357 x 249 x 18mm.