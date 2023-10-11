I’ve tested hundreds of laptops – this is the BEST Amazon Prime Day laptop deal so far
This Amazon Prime Day deal on the Acer Swift Edge is unmissably good – take it from us
Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect time to nab an extraordinary deal on the Acer Swift Edge from Amazon. This limited-time offer is available only until Wednesday 11 October and allows you to pick up this exceptional laptop for just £999, down from its original price of £1,499 as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you’re in search of a top-tier laptop, look no further.
Picking up a stellar five-star rating and a Recommended award, the laptop garnered high praise in our full Acer Swift Edge review. Its exceptional performance and advanced features make it a top-rated laptop in its class.
The Acer Swift Edge has a lovely UHD display that delivers breathtaking visuals. Whether you’re working on graphics-intensive projects or enjoying multimedia content, the sharp and vibrant screen ensures a captivating experience.
With a potent AMD chipset under the hood, the Acer Swift Edge offers blazing-fast performance for all your computing needs. It handles multitasking, gaming, and demanding applications with ease, making it a versatile powerhouse.
Weighing just 1.17kg, the Acer Swift Edge is incredibly portable. Carry it with you wherever you go without feeling weighed down. It’s the perfect companion for professionals and students on the move.
The Acer Swift Edge comes equipped with a good selection of I/O ports, ensuring you have the connectivity options you need. Whether you’re connecting external devices or peripherals, this laptop has you covered.
Amazon Prime Day offers a good opportunity to grab the Acer Swift Edge at an unbeatable price of £999. With its outstanding ratings, stunning UHD display, powerful AMD chipset, lightweight design, and versatile I/O ports, it’s the ultimate choice for anyone seeking a high-performance laptop. Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal – secure your Acer Swift Edge on Amazon before the sale ends. Just don’t forget to sign up to Amazon Prime to take advantage of the offer – you can do that via the link below.