I’ve tested hundreds of laptops – this is the BEST Amazon Prime Day laptop deal so far

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect time to nab an extraordinary deal on the Acer Swift Edge from Amazon. This limited-time offer is available only until Wednesday 11 October and allows you to pick up this exceptional laptop for just £999, down from its original price of £1,499 as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you’re in search of a top-tier laptop, look no further.

View deal at Amazon

Picking up a stellar five-star rating and a Recommended award, the laptop garnered high praise in our full Acer Swift Edge review. Its exceptional performance and advanced features make it a top-rated laptop in its class.

The Acer Swift Edge has a lovely UHD display that delivers breathtaking visuals. Whether you’re working on graphics-intensive projects or enjoying multimedia content, the sharp and vibrant screen ensures a captivating experience.