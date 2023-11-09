This Black Friday saving on an award-winning Samsung laptop is SPECTACULAR
Fancy saving £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro this Black Friday? You’ll need to be quick
Black Friday deals are here and are as tempting as ever. Take this John Lewis bargain, for example: the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is now sporting an impressive £1,149 price tag, a £200 drop from its original £1,349. This premium laptop comes highly recommended, earning four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a combination of style and functionality. Its 14in AMOLED display is a standout feature, providing an immersive visual experience with vivid colours and deep contrasts, perfect for both productivity tasks and media consumption. Our in-house tester and reviewer highlighted the display’s eye comfort certification, ensuring reduced blue light emissions for a more comfortable viewing experience.
Underneath its sleek exterior, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is powered by an advanced Intel Core processor, making multitasking seamless and efficient. The laptop’s build is a fine balance between portability and durability, featuring a thin profile that doesn’t sacrifice the robustness or the variety of connectivity options, including 40Gbits/sec Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a full-size HDMI output, microSD card slot, one USB-A port for legacy devices and a 3.5mm headset jack. There’s support for Wi-Fi 6E, too, thanks to Intel’s AX211 Wi-Fi adapter.
The laptop’s spacious and responsive keyboard, large trackpad, and the inclusion of a high-definition webcam that captures video at 1080p at up to 60fps makes it a top choice for professionals and students who demand a reliable tool for their daily tasks. Our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro review reported that the battery that can go 8hrs 55mins between charges, making it ideal for those on the go.
With this Black Friday deal, John Lewis presents an opportunity to acquire a high-end laptop at a more accessible price point. Whether for work, creative projects or entertainment, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is engineered to enhance every aspect of your digital experience.