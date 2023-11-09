This Black Friday saving on an award-winning Samsung laptop is SPECTACULAR

Underneath its sleek exterior, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is powered by an advanced Intel Core processor, making multitasking seamless and efficient. The laptop’s build is a fine balance between portability and durability, featuring a thin profile that doesn’t sacrifice the robustness or the variety of connectivity options, including 40Gbits/sec Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a full-size HDMI output, microSD card slot, one USB-A port for legacy devices and a 3.5mm headset jack. There’s support for Wi-Fi 6E, too, thanks to Intel’s AX211 Wi-Fi adapter.

The laptop’s spacious and responsive keyboard, large trackpad, and the inclusion of a high-definition webcam that captures video at 1080p at up to 60fps makes it a top choice for professionals and students who demand a reliable tool for their daily tasks. Our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro review reported that the battery that can go 8hrs 55mins between charges, making it ideal for those on the go.