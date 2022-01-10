LG Nano91 (2021): NanoCell tech and full-array dimming at an attractive price

LG boasts an extensive OLED range but NanoCell models like the LG Nano91 offer a more wallet-friendly entry point into the company’s TV lineup. The Nano91’s panel can’t achieve the searing brightness or exceptional contrast of its OLED stablemates but is still able to deliver impressive picture quality and a host of smart features.

That picture quality is thanks to LG’s proprietary NanoCell technology, which sees an additional layer of “nano” particles added to the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) of the Nano91’s panel. These tiny particles absorb duller, unwanted light wavelengths to help enhance the vividity with which primary colours are displayed on the screen.

The result is an optimised viewing experience that delivers a wider colour palette than typical LCD LED televisions along with purer, sharper colours. Picture quality isn’t the only thing the LG Nano91 has got going for it, however.

LG has managed to squeeze a considerable amount of entertainment innovation into a TV that costs less than £1,000 in its 55in form. And although it may not have all the bells and whistles of the more expensive LG OLED models, it’s still a very capable 4K contender.

Buy 55in LG Nano91 from Currys

LG Nano91: Key specifications Screen sizes available: 55in 55NANO916PA

65in 65NANO916PA

75in 75NANO916PA

86in 86NANO916PA Panel type: LCD LED Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 X 2,160) Refresh rate: 120Hz HDR formats: HDR10 Pro, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ Audio enhancement: Dolby Atmos, AI Sound, Clear Voice III HDMI inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x HDMI 2.1 Freeview Play compatibility: Yes Tuners: DVB-T2/T, DVB-C, DVB-S2/S Gaming features: Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), High Frame Rate (HFR) Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0 Smart assistants: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Smart platform: webOS 6.0

Buy 65in LG Nano91 from Hughes

LG Nano91: What you need to know

The LG Nano91sits at the top of LG’s 4K 2021 NanoCell range and is powered by the company’s α7 Gen4 Processor 4K. It boasts support for the Dolby Vision IQ, Cinema HDR, HDR10 Pro and HLG HDR formats and its panel features Full Array Dimming, which allows precise control of individual LED brightness, resulting in improved contrast and increased picture detail.

Unlike the cheaper Nano75 and Nano80, the Nano91 won’t be updated with the company’s fifth-generation chip in 2022 but it remains a very appealing piece of kit. The IPS panel helps maintain consistent picture quality when viewing the television from wide angles, while the AI processor is able to optimise picture clarity and audio based on the type of content you’re watching.

Additionally, the chip’s AI Brightness Control takes ambient lighting into account and alters screen brightness and tone mapping accordingly to ensure the perfect picture whatever the conditions.

While you’d typically find sub-£1,000 TVs lacking audio oomph, the Nano91 offers a more than reasonable 40W of output from its 2.2 channel sound setup. There’s support for Dolby Atmos and the Nano91 also benefits from the smarts of the α7 Gen4 Processor 4K, with the chip constantly analysing and optimising audio performance based on both the content source and the position of the TV within your room. On top of that clever auto-adjustment, the TV’s AI algorithm is able to mix the two-channel sound to produce a virtual 5.1 sound experience.

If you decide that the in-built speakers don’t quite cut it, the Nano91 houses an eARC HDMI port via which into which you can connect one of our favourite soundbars. The eARC port is one of four HDMI inputs on the Nano91, two of which are 2.1 certified.

That pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, coupled with the panel’s refresh rate of 120Hz and support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), AMD’s FreeSync Premium and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) make the Nano91 an excellent choice for gamers. It’s also free from the potential screen burn that can affect OLED TVs and features LG’s “Game Optimiser” mode that can be activated to automatically adjusts settings based on the genre of game you’re playing.

Like all of LG’s televisions, the Nano91 runs the company’s own operating system, web0S 6.0. It’s one of the best smart TV platforms around thanks to its simple, intuitive interface that displays all your streaming services in a neat row, along with an equally tidy line of personal recommendations.

Buy 75in LG Nano91 from John Lewis

The Nano91 is also blessed with LG’s ThinQ, allowing it to connect to any other LG smart devices you may have at home, such as its ThinQ washing machine, fridge, vacuum cleaning or air conditioning unit. ThinQ functionality means you can control the Nano91 via the app on your smartphone too, should you not want to use the bundled Magic Remote or voice support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Speaking of the remote, the Magic Remote was redesigned ahead of the launch of LG’s 2021 range and it has a whole host of useful tricks up its sleeve. The built-in AI provides quick and easy access to services, while shortcuts to platforms including Netflix and Prime Video make loading up your favourite content a breeze. There’s also support for “Magic Tap” NFC functionality, which lets you connect your phone to the TV and stream directly to the big screen.

In conclusion, the LG Nano91 represents a lot of smart TV for a reasonable outlay. It’s able to deliver impressive images and audio, is very well-specced for next-generation gaming and is simple to operate regardless of which method of control you opt for.

LG Nano91: Price and competition

The LG Nano91 is available in four sizes ranging from the 55in model, which will set you back £800, all the way up to the whopping great 86in version, which commands a hefty price tag of £2,300.

Sandwiched between those two options are the 65in variant, which is currently available for £1,300, and the 75in model, which will set you back £1,489.

Buy 86in LG Nano91 from LG

Those are some pretty competitive prices but if you’re willing to spend a little bit extra, you can nab yourself one of LG’s stunning OLEDs. The LG B1 - the model down from our favourite TV of 2021, the LG C1 - features a similar list of specifications as the Nano91 but uses an Organic LED panel in place of an LCD LED NanoCell panel.

This brings with it the inherent advantages of OLED technology: perfect black, infinite contrast and spectacularly bright highlights in addition to accurate reproduction of 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. All of that OLED goodness will cost you however, with the 55in LG B1 priced at £929 at the time of writing - £120 more than the Nano91.

Another attractive alternative is the Sony Bravia XR X90J. Like the LG Nano91, the X90J is a 4K LCD LED TV with full-array local dimming and support for 4K resolution at 120Hz. It’s crammed full of Sony picture and audio enhancement technologies, supports Dolby Atmos and has two HDMI 2.1 ports, ensuring it can take advantage of the power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles.

With Google TV as its operating system, it offers a different smart experience to the Nano91 and is slightly pricier too, with the 55in model costing £898, the 65in model £1,189 and the 75in variant available for £1,589.