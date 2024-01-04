LG C3 (OLED42C3) review: The best small-screen OLED TV

LG C3 OLED review: Smart TV platform

LG’s webOS interface, renowned for its ease of use and intuitive design, particularly when used in conjunction with the Magic Remote, has long been a standout feature among various TV operating systems. However, the shift to a full-screen interface, initiated in webOS 22, received mixed reactions from users. In response to this feedback, LG has made significant improvements in the latest version, webOS 23, while maintaining the full-screen layout.

The webOS 22 interface was criticised for its extensive vertical scrolling to access different content categories, which could become less responsive over time due to heavy caching and loading demands. In contrast, webOS 23 introduces a more streamlined home screen design that significantly reduces clutter. A notable feature is the introduction of “Quick Cards” – folders that categorise apps by genre, streamlining access to content. Below these Quick Cards, users will find a row of popular streaming apps, which can be arranged according to personal preference.

READ NEXT: The best smart TVs to buy

Further enhancing the user experience, the second page of the webOS 23 interface neatly organises recommended and trending content by streaming apps, not only facilitating faster loading times but also contributing to a more responsive user interface.

LG has ensured that all major streaming services and UK catch-up TV apps are readily available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Rakuten TV, and BBC iPlayer. This comprehensive range of apps underscores LG’s commitment to providing a diverse and accessible entertainment experience for its users.