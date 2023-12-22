LG UltraGear 27GR95QE OLED Gaming Monitor review: A pricey but glorious buy

The rear of the 27GR95QE is home to what LG calls the Octagon Lighting system: two rows of LEDs on either side of the main monitor housing and a single bright LED below the centre of the display. Unfortunately, you can only set the lights to show a static colour or cycle through a selection – this is not as clever or immersive as Philips’ Ambiglow system.

Not all 27-inch monitors have 90° pivots – allowing you to turn the screen from landscape to portrait – but the LG does, albeit only anticlockwise. The side-to-side swivel is limited to just 10° each way, but the -15° / +5° tilt and 110mm of height adjustability are as good as any of the competition.

The stand is relatively compact and attaches to the monitor via a quick-release bracket that conceals a 100 x 100m VESA mount. LG also bundles a plastic clip to keep your cables nice and tidy, close to the stand pillar.

READ NEXT: The best gaming monitors to buy