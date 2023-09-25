LG XBOOM XL7S review: Party powerhouse

LG XL7S review: What could be improved?

Given the features and functionality described above, it’s surprising that there isn’t a 3.5mm input on the LG XL7S. A reliable, wired connection would be a boon to a speaker such as this, as would the ability to hook up the XL7S to your Wi-Fi network.

One of the connectivity options that is present – the guitar input – isn’t all that impressive either, meaning it should only be used for casual, plug-in and play jam sessions rather than serious performances. I found my guitar sounded rather dirty, as though I was using an overdrive or distortion pedal, and this was particularly evident when playing lower notes. Maximum volume is also quite a bit lower than it is when the speaker is playing music over Bluetooth, and sadly, the app offers no way to adjust the output.

The DJ effect buttons in the accompanying app could also be more responsive. There’s a slight delay between pressing the buttons and the effects being played, so, as a DJ, you don’t get the instant impact you might like. That said, these effects are there for fun rather than use in a serious DJ set, so this isn’t a huge deal.

Those minor grievances aside, there are a couple of other things I’d like to have seen included. Support for a high-resolution Bluetooth codec would have helped put proper distance between the XL7S and its competitors, and is something found on one of the older models in the XBOOM range, the Go PK7. And while the XL7S is primarily designed for partying rather than karaoke, it would have been nice if LG included a basic microphone as part of the package.

Finally, the price of the XL7S will likely prove a sticking point for many. It’s a real investment at its RRP of £600, although it starts to look a much better-value-for-money proposition when available around the £450 mark.