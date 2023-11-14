Linksys Velop Pro 6E review: Superb mesh speeds and coverage

Aside from those small touches of style, there’s not much else to see. The multicoloured status LED is just a small dot on the top of each unit, while on the rear you get a pair of Ethernet sockets. Presumably in the name of economy, these are both limited to gigabit speeds, and Linksys also saves money by using identical labelling on every station, so the lower socket on each Velop unit is marked “Internet” – even though satellite stations use both ports for LAN connections.

On the base, you’ll find a power switch, a WPS button and a pinhole reset button. There are no other controls or connectors, and despite the angular design, these units officially don’t support wall-mounting.

As usual with Linksys, setup is carried out via the mobile app. This could hardly be simpler: the app prompts you to create a Linksys account if you don’t already have one (or to log in if you do), then detects your new Velop network and prompts you to give it a new name and passphrase. Everything else it takes care of itself.

After this you can use the same app to monitor and manage the network. With a few taps, you can browse connected devices, turn the guest network on and off and change your Wi-Fi password. Delve into the advanced features and you can also adjust your DHCP settings and set up port forwarding.

There’s little in the way of power-user features, but a speed-test tool lets you measure the link speed between the router and your ISP, and a very simple QoS feature lets you nominate up to three priority devices, which get first dibs at internet bandwidth. The parental controls are similarly rudimentary: you can set schedules for when individual devices are allowed to connect to the internet, but website filtering is limited to a blocklist of ten URLs, which you’ll have to enter by hand. And if you’re looking for network security scanning or VPN support, you’re wholly out of luck.

After initial configuration, it’s also possible to manage the Linksys Velop Pro 6E via a desktop browser. However, this uses Linksys’ ancient “Smart Wi-Fi” interface, which is sluggish and somewhat awkward to navigate. It does have a few low-level features the app lacks, such as static routing and dynamic DNS support, but you’ll probably want to stick with the app for everyday administration.