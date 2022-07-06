MuscleGun Carbon review: A super mid-range massage gun

Endorsed by pro athletes, the idea is that a blast with a massage gun before and/or after exercise can boost circulation and lymphatic drainage, reducing swelling as well as encouraging better performance, flexibility and recovery.

And while scientific studies are somewhat limited, they certainly do seem to have benefits, even if the marketing claims sound a bit too good to be true. One study of 40 people found that massage guns offer similar results to manual massage and potentially better results than the dreaded foam roller.

For non-professional athletes who don’t have dedicated masseuses on call after every workout, that’s the key thing. It may be pricey but if it delivers similar results to paying a sports masseuse after every session, it still offers good value for money.

MuscleGun Carbon review: What do you get for the money?

Inside the MuscleGun Carbon box, you’ll find a neat, compact carry case containing the product itself, four interchangeable heads and a mains charger.

The four heads are for different muscle groups, and the svelte manual gives you an introduction into what each one is for. The firm ball is your jack-of-all-trades head, designed for “general use and large muscle groups”, and will likely be your standard go to.

But the others have their uses, too. The fork – which looks like a stumpy bow-legged tuning fork – is designed for working on your back muscles either side of the spine, while the flat dampener is aimed at “firmer muscle groups or concentrated areas of bone mass” such as the shoulders, quads and hamstrings. The final one – the bullet – is for smaller muscle groups and trigger point therapy.

All of this (and the charger) fits neatly into the moulded case ensuring it zips up easily after each session. The MuscleGun Carbon itself weighs under a kilogram, and this, combined with the carry case’s compact 290 x 230 x 90mm dimensions means you may not even give the smaller travel version a second glance.

There’s also a free app called “Deep” for iOS and Android that offers guided exercises and focus techniques to get the most out of your usage. While this is a nice freebie (there’s nothing stopping non-MuscleGun users downloading it, too), it only offers a mixture of audio and diagrams, so it would be nice if some video tutorials were included too.

MuscleGun Carbon review: What’s it good at?

There’s an awful lot that the MuscleGun Carbon gets right. First of all, it offers a lot of power and a decent amount of flexibility. The four heads are easily switched over, and by pressing the button opposite the head, you can switch between five speeds offering between 1,400 and 3,200 repetitive strokes per minute.

MuscleGuns – the company behind MuscleGun – says that its research found most massage guns are either painful to use or offer little noticeable benefit. The Carbon has been calibrated to avoid this with 44lbs of stall force (i.e: how much pressure it takes for the motor to stop) and up to 12mm depth (i.e: how deep the massager can penetrate the muscles).

For me, I would say that’s been a success, and I certainly felt the difference in recovery after elliptical training and outdoor runs (even if I needed to work up to the full level-five power.) Not only did it feel nice when administered but I certainly felt less stiff the next day – although obviously it’s hard to measure this scientifically.

Battery life is also stellar, with the MuscleGun Carbon offering up to five hours’ use from a full charge of its 2,550mAh cell. Given the instructions in the accompanying manual recommend use times of between two and four minutes per muscle group, that’s ample.

Finally, although I’ve already talked about the carry case, it’s worth restating: it’s extremely portable and everything fits in neatly without needing to stuff it all in.