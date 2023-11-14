Emma Mattress Black Friday deals: Enjoy a HUGE saving on the NextGen Premium Plus

As mentioned, in our full Emma NextGen Premium review, it was recently awarded five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award. That’s the highest praise we can give. Its “medium firm” rating leans toward the firmer end of the spectrum, offering a blend of comfort and support that many will find just right. And, with “extra-tall” 18.5cm pocket springs, the mattress supports the body evenly throughout the night. One of the best features of the Emma NextGen Premium is its breathability – a must-have quality valued by those who often find themselves feeling uncomfortably hot overnight. The absence of heat and clamminess contributes significantly to a restful night.

You’ll have noticed that the deal is actually for the NextGen Premium Plus, which includes all the praised features of the base model plus Emma’s “cooling cover”, which enhances even further the mattress’s breathability and comfort.