Best streaming stick: Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Chromecast vs Now Smart Stick vs Roku Stick

In this age of on-demand viewing, there's an almost endless supply of great film and TV content just waiting to be enjoyed, and the best streaming sticks will help you on your way.

You might already have a smart TV but, even if you do, it may lack the apps you need to watch your favourite shows and movies. That’s where media streaming sticks come into the picture. There are plenty of them on the market, with offerings from the likes of Amazon, Roku and Now TV all competing for your hard-earned cash. But which one should you choose?

At Expert Reviews, we’ve tested every media streamer out there and we’re here to help you make the right choice, whether you’re after a basic budget dongle or a 4K HDR powerhouse. With our in-depth guide, you’ll be in binge heaven before you know it.

Best streaming stick: How to choose the right streaming stick for you

What’s the big deal with streaming sticks, then? This brief buying guide should clear up some of the questions you may have concerning streaming sticks and what they’re used for. If you already know your Roku Streaming Stick+ from your Now TV Smart Stick then fast forward straight to our product recommendations further down the page.

What is a streaming stick and how do you use one?

It’s a small internet-connected stick that plugs directly into the HDMI input of your TV and allows you to stream TV programmes and movies from a variety of services. With a few exceptions, you can usually download apps onto the stick for paid streaming services (Netflix, Disney Plus, Now TV etc.) and also for free-to-watch apps such as YouTube and BBC iPlayer. The majority of streaming sticks also come bundled with remote controls, but they can also often be controlled via an app on a smartphone or tablet.

Do you need a subscription to watch content with a streaming stick?

Streaming sticks always have a range of free applications that do not require a paid subscription. YouTube, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5 are commonly found on streaming stick devices and won’t require a monthly subscription – although bear in mind that you will need a TV license if you’re intending to watch live TV. Paid-for streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus will cost extra, and, outside of free trials, you won’t be able to access any of these apps’ content until you’re a paying customer.

Should you buy a streaming stick if you already have a smart TV?

Depending on the brand of smart TV that you own, it may not have an app for every streaming service. For instance, some televisions running Android TV OS don’t currently support Sky’s Now TV, so you’d need to buy a streaming stick that does. Apple TV Plus currently has limited television support too, so a dedicated media streamer may be your only bet. And even if your TV does cover all your desired apps, you may simply prefer the cleaner user interface and nifty voice search functions that some streaming sticks offer.

If you don’t have a smart TV and want to watch the latest on-demand video content without having to buy a new television, then a streaming stick is a must-have. There are still alternatives, obviously: you could connect an external device such as a laptop or tablet to your TV via an HDMI cable and launch content from there. But who wants to go through all that hassle every movie night?

How much should you spend?

You can spend as little as £30 on a streaming stick, but that figure could be higher depending on your budget and requirements. If you want the very best in HDR 4K playback and surround sound support then you can expect to spend nearer £50, sometimes more. Meanwhile, those after a decent budget stick with Full HD playback can get away with spending £30 or less.

Don’t forget to take streaming service subscriptions into account; Disney plus starts at £6/mth, while a 4K premium Netflix account will run you £12/mth, and the separate subscription costs for Now TV’s Cinema, Entertainment, Kids and Sports channels can add up to a hefty fee. Of course, subscribing to these is optional, and there’s always plenty of free-to-watch content from Freeview Play apps, YouTube and so on.

How are streaming sticks different to media streaming boxes?

You may be familiar with media streaming set-top boxes such as the Amazon Fire TV Cube and Now TV Smart Box, but perhaps are wondering how they differ from streaming sticks. For one, streaming sticks are always cheaper than their set-top box counterparts, usually coming in at around half the price.

Secondly, streaming sticks are much smaller and easier to conceal; you just plug into the back of the TV and power it up through one of your TV’s spare USB slots. Media streaming boxes need a space to sit and a plug socket for power, so they’re not as convenient.

On the other hand, media streaming boxes generally have more powerful processors and more RAM than you’ll find in a streaming stick. This extra power speeds up the user experience, helping to navigate the smart platform and launch apps with greater speed. Set-top media streamers usually have spare ports for connecting to Ethernet and AV receivers too.

The best TV streaming sticks you can buy

1. Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020): Plenty of apps, HDR and Alexa integration

Amazon’s third-gen Fire TV Stick has 50% more power than its predecessor and, for the first time on an HD Fire TV Stick, it adds HDR playback and Dolby Atmos support too. And the best news? It doesn't even cost any more than the second-gen Fire TV Stick. Thanks to its new 1.7GHz quad-core processor, the new Fire TV Stick is much more responsive than the last model, letting you leap around the Fire TV UI and launch apps faster than ever before.

The Fire TV Stick supports video playback up to 1080p and carries every major streaming platform besides Google Play Movies & TV. This new model adds in support for HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, a real boon for anyone with a modern FHD HDR TV. There’s also audio support for Dolby Digital and (new for 2020) Dolby Atmos surround sound. Capping it off is the fantastic voice remote with Alexa functionality, which can control the Fire TV Stick, your TV and any other Alexa smart devices you may have at home.

Amazon Fire TV Stick - Key specs Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now TV, Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube etc. Audio support: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus Resolution: Up to 1080p Smart assistants: Amazon Alexa HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Storage: 8GB Wi-Fi: Dual-band 802.11ac OS: Fire OS

2. Roku Express 4K: The best for affordable 4K HDR streaming

As the name suggests, the Roku Express 4K is an upgrade to Roku’s budget Express streamer, with the biggest new feature being the ability to stream content in 4K instead of FHD. In addition to this, compatibility with most of the major HDR formats – HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG – means you can enjoy vivid, impactful High Dynamic Range playback across a wide range of streaming services. As long as your TV supports HDR content, that is.

Dolby Vision is the only major HDR format missing here, but the brand is well represented on the audio front, with support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos, as well as DTS Digital Surround. The other drawback of the Express 4K is that the remote lacks voice control. This is easily forgiven, however, as the function is present on the excellent Roku app, which also allows you to search for content and execute remote control functions.

Roku Express 4K - Key specs Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now TV, Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube etc. Audio support: DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Resolution: Up to 2160p Smart assistants: Roku voice remote (via app) HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Storage: n/a Wi-Fi: Dual-band 802.11ac OS: Roku OS

3. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Amazon’s cheapest streaming stick

Price aside, there’s not a huge difference between the Fire TV Stick Lite and the standard Fire TV Stick. The biggest concession in this model is that Dolby Atmos support is achieved only through HDMI passthrough, meaning that it can’t transcode multi-channel audio. So if your TV can’t decode the audio stream from whichever streaming service you choose, it may just come through in stereo. The remote also lacks the ability to control your TV’s power and volume, something the regular Fire TV Stick’s remote can do.

Unlike some of its budget FHD competitors, the Fire TV Stick Lite offers three HDR formats – HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. There aren’t many FHD HDR TVs out there but it’s an impressive feature nonetheless. And then there’s the inclusion of the wonderful Amazon Alexa smart assistant. The remote features a voice search button that utilises Alexa to help you find content and execute commands, saving you time hassle and getting you into the HDR action that much faster.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite - Key specs Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now TV, Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube etc. Audio support: Dolby Atmos (HDMI passthrough only) Resolution: Up to 1080p Smart assistants: Amazon Alexa HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Storage: n/a Wi-Fi: Dual-band 802.11ac OS: Fire OS

4. Google Chromecast (2018): A sleek and simple smart dongle

The Google Chromecast differs from its rivals in two key ways. Rather than a stick, it’s a small, circular dongle that hangs off a short captive HDMI cable. The biggest difference, however, is in how it works. Rather than searching for content on your TV screen, you browse and select the content you want to watch from the relevant app on a device of your choosing – phone, laptop, tablet – and then simply click the Chromecast icon to beam it over to your TV.

It’s compatible with Android, iOS, Mac and Windows devices, so you’ve plenty of options when it comes to controlling the Chromecast, but there’s no remote provided; the casting device is your remote control. Like the Fire TV Stick, the Chromecast supports video up to 1080p and audio up to Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, and it has a similarly comprehensive selection of compatible apps - Apple TV Plus is the only major service missing right now. With hundreds of other apps available, we can’t complain.

Google Chromecast - Key specs Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube etc. (No Apple TV Plus) Audio support: Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 Resolution: Up to 1080p Smart assistants: Google Assistant HDR formats: n/a Storage: n/a Wi-Fi: Dual-band 802.11ac OS: Android/iOS/Mac/ Windows

5. Roku Streaming Stick+: The complete 4K media streaming stick

Roku has made more devices than you can shake a streaming stick at, and the Roku Streaming Stick+ is its best product to date. It’s a little pricier than the basic Amazon, Chromecast and Now TV options in our roundup but if you want the most comprehensive streaming stick experience then this is the one to buy. The Streaming Stick+ supports media playback up to 2160p (4K/UHD) as well as the HDR10 and Hybrid-Log Gamma HDR formats. It covers pretty much every single streaming service, and the playback performance is stunning.

Audio format support is impressive too, with support for Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, Dolby Atmos and DTS surround sound. And as for app availability, the Roku can’t be beaten; it has everything you’d want, from Netflix and Now TV to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus. Roku’s smart platform is also one of the most intuitive we’ve come across, with a clean layout and great search functions including a clever voice search via the compact remote control.

Roku Streaming Stick+ - Key specs Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now TV, Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube etc. Audio support: DTS, Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, Dolby Atmos Resolution: Up to 2160p Smart assistants: Roku voice remote HDR formats: HDR10, HLG Storage: 512MB Wi-Fi: Dual-band 802.11ac OS: Roku OS

6. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Amazon's ultimate streamer with Wi-Fi 6 support

Yet another streaming stick has joined the Amazon stable, and as the name would suggest, this is designed to be the ultimate version. The big-ticket feature that sets the Fire TV Stick 4K Max apart from its more affordable siblings is support for Wi-Fi 6, which promises to allow for smoother UHD streaming on compatible networks, making this a more future-proof purchase than some other options.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also brings a couple of smart home features to the table that may well make the extra £5 over the Fire TV Stick 4K worth spending. First, you can view your home security camera in a live picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to check who's at the door without interrupting your TV time. There's also the upcoming feature that lets you connect your Alexa speakers to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, creating an immersive surround sound experience.

Outside of those key upgrades, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is pretty much business as usual for an Amazon streaming stick. Design-wise, if you've seen one Fire TV Stick, you've seen them all, with the only noteworthy element being the new remote. This latest upgrade replaces the black microphone button with a bright blue Alexa key, and adds shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Music.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max - Key specs Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now TV, Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube etc. Audio support: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus Resolution: Up to 3840 x 2160 (4K) at 60fps Smart assistants: Amazon Alexa HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Storage: 8GB Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6) OS: Fire OS

7. Now TV Smart Stick (2019): Amazing value for money

The second-gen Now TV Smart Stick costs £10 more than the original, yet it’s still one of the best-value streamers out there. Sky’s Now TV service has greatly improved in the past year or two and the latest Smart Stick lets you benefit from new features like 1080p playback and Dolby Digital 5.1 support for Sky content – if you pay the extra £3/mth for Now TV Boost, that is. If you don’t, there’s still 1080p support for non-Sky content from the likes of Netflix, YouTube and BBC iPlayer.

Although the Smart Stick is powered by the same Roku OS as the Streaming Stick+, including the same voice search function, it doesn’t have the complete app lineup you’d expect - Apple TV Plus is one of the more glaring omissions. As one of the cheapest streaming sticks going, the Smart Stick remains a worthwhile purchase. Buy it bundled with a few months of Now passes and it’ll cost you little more than a standalone subscription.

Now TV Smart Stick - Key specs Streaming services: Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube etc. (No Apple TV Plus or Google Play Movies) Audio support: Dolby Digital 5.1 Resolution: Up to 1080p Smart assistants: Roku voice remote HDR formats: n/a Storage: n/a Wi-Fi: Dual-band 802.11 OS: Roku OS

8. Chromecast with Google TV (2020): Google's smartest 4K HDR streamer

The Chromecast with Google TV replaces Google's old 4K HDR streamer, the Chromecast Ultra, and it comes with two major additions: a remote control and a brand-new UI called Google TV. Google TV brings the Chromecast experience up to speed with rivals like Fire TV and Roku OS, making it easier to find the content you're after, and the remote's voice search function works wonderfully well too.

The Chromecast with Google TV plays content at resolutions up to 4K and supports HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it one of the most formidable streaming sticks in terms of HDR streaming. As on previous Chromecasts, app coverage is extensive, but the user interface misses out on Now TV and Apple TV+ (although you can still cast the former to the Chromecast from a phone or tablet). Dolby Atmos audio is also on offer, for those with the right soundbar or surround sound setups.

Chromecast with Google TV - Key specs Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube etc. (No Apple TV Plus) Audio support: Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, Dolby Atmos Resolution: Up to 4K Smart assistants: Google Assistant HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Storage: n/a Wi-Fi: Dual-band 802.11ac OS: Google TV

9. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Amazon programming and apps in 4K

It’s quite simple really; spend a little bit more than the regular Amazon Fire TV stick and be able to stream certain content in 4K Ultra HD. And that’s not the only improvement over the standard Fire TV Stick. As well as its ability to playback 4K UHD content, the Stick 4K also supports a range of High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats including Dolby Vision, and soundtracks get a boost too with the addition of Dolby Atmos surround sound compatibility.

The drawback of these new features, however, is the demand for a greater power supply. In our testing, we found that the Stick 4K could not be powered by our TV’s USB port and had to instead be plugged directly into the wall, which was a little frustrating. This is the trade-off for the device being so small and inexpensive compared to some of its competition while offering similar functionality. And ultimately, it’s the only pitfall of the device. Naturally, Amazon Alexa is included and works as you would expect, with the ease of use of one remote to navigate everything frustration free.

Read our full Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review for more details