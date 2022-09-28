Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube includes an HDMI-in port

Amazon has just unveiled a new version of its excellent Fire TV Cube — the all-in-one streamer, smart speaker and universal remote for your home theatre system.

Looks-wise, it’s pretty similar to the 2020 Fire TV Cube, which is unsurprising given it’s literally named after its shape. It would be weird if the latest Cube was actually a rhombohedron. Still, Amazon has brought it a bit more in line with other recent Echo devices, with the same smart fabric covering adorning the sides.

The most interesting upgrade is actually round the back though, with Amazon adding three interesting new ports to augment the HDMI, power, infrared and microUSB we had last time around: ethernet, a USB-A slot and an HDMI-in port.

While the first is pretty self-explanatory, the others need a little explanation. The USB-A port will obviously allow you to connect other devices, but the use cases are interesting, with Amazon saying you can plug in an old external hard drive to look at old photos, or a webcam allowing the Cube make video calls.

The addition of HDMI in, meanwhile, will allow buyers to plug in their set-top box, opening the door to channel hopping via Alexa for supported hardware.

As you might expect for a product refresh, it should also be considerably faster, with Amazon claiming that the new octa-core chip running the show will be 20% nippier than the previous generation.

That will help with another new feature — super resolution upscaling — which promises to improve the sharpness on content, making it appear at a higher resolution than it was actually filmed in.

Finally, the addition of WiFi 6E should give those with a compatible router a smoother experience all round, with less interference from other nearby devices. For those that want even more reliable streaming, there’s always that ethernet port too.

Amazon also took the opportunity to introduce the Alexa Voice Remote Pro — a neat accessory that deals with the perennial problem of misplaced accessories. Just ask the Cube (or another nearby Echo device) where your remote is, and the remote’s speaker will start ringing so you can find it.

It comes with two programmable buttons which can be made to bring up your favourite streaming platform, or to perform an Alexa routine of your choosing — possibly one that dims the lights to ideal movie-watching conditions.

This is an optional upgrade, though, as the new Fire TV Cube is intended to be hands-free — indeed, as far as we can tell, it doesn’t come with a remote in the box like the previous version. A bit disappointing given it’ll set you back £34.99 on top of the £139.99 that the all-new Fire TV Cube will sell for. Still, if you fancy it, pre-orders are open right now.