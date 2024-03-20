The award-winning Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) is now at its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
Stream your favourite shows and films for less with a brilliant discount on the five-star Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen)
Settle in for the evening knowing you’ve nabbed the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) for just £45. Down to its lowest-ever price from an average listing of £61, you can now save a tidy £16 with Amazon’s latest discount.
So if you’re looking to treat yourself or the family to a “speed-demon 4K streaming stick”, now’s the time to do so. However, don’t dilly-dally, as this incredible offer ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) get a good review?
- In our glowing Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) review, we gave the premium streaming stick a maximum of five stars out of five
- We loved it so much so that we bestowed upon it our coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy Award, which is the highest praise we can give
What’s so good about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen)?
- Snappy, speedy performance
- Exceptional image and audio quality
- Dolby Vision, HLG and Dolby Atmos support
- The first Fire TV device to support Wi-Fi 6E
Are there any disadvantages to this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) deal?
- As with previous models, it remains very Amazon-centric
- The Alexa-powered, AI conversation search feature could be improved
How has the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen)’s price changed over time?
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) is now at its lowest-ever price of £45
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £70
