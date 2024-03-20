The award-winning Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) is now at its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale

Settle in for the evening knowing you’ve nabbed the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) for just £45. Down to its lowest-ever price from an average listing of £61, you can now save a tidy £16 with Amazon’s latest discount.

So if you’re looking to treat yourself or the family to a “speed-demon 4K streaming stick”, now’s the time to do so. However, don’t dilly-dally, as this incredible offer ends on Monday 25 March.