Surface Laptop Go 256GB is cheaper than ever at Amazon

If you're looking for a new laptop, the Surface Laptop Go is a great choice, especially with a deal at Amazon that knocks £237.53 off the RRP price, making it just £661.47. That's a cut of over 25 per cent, as long as you go for the Platinum colourway.

The Surface Laptop Go is known for beautiful design and an excellent display and it's perfect for anyone looking for a laptop that'll work both for watching streaming services and for working remotely or browsing the web. Elsewhere, Microsoft's Windows Hello camera and a fingerprint scanner mean the device is both secure but also easy to get into when you need to.

The 12.4" screen is a touchscreen, but the real selling point of the laptop is the Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5 and the 256GB SSD, which should make using the laptop lightning fast. In our 4 star review, Jonathan Bray said the laptop had "a slim, well-built body that wouldn’t be out of place in a laptop priced at £1,000 more" and also praise the top-end £899 configuration, which is the one you're getting here, saying: "At this price, the Surface Laptop Go’s all-round quality brings it into contact with laptops such as the Apple MacBook Air, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion and Microsoft’s own Surface Laptop 3 – and it more than holds its own."

Factor in all of that praise and add in the fact that it weighs just 1.1kg, up to 13 hours of battery life and fast charging that can see you having the laptop 80% charged in an hour, and this becomes an attractive portable option, and when you consider it's a few hundred cheaper than usual, it's no slouch if you're going to be using it as your main laptop either.

