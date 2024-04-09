How to activate the hotspot on your iPhone

If you have multiple devices from which you need access to the internet while you’re out and about, then you don’t have to buy multiple SIM cards with data plans, or invest in a portable router. If you have an iPhone, you can activate its Personal Hotspot feature, and share one data plan across all your devices.

How to activate the hotspot on an iPhone

Activating your personal hotspot on an iPhone couldn’t be easier. Simply head to Settings > Personal Hotspot. Here, switch on “allow others to join”, so that your other devices can see your phone’s hotspot.

Make sure you set a good password under your Personal Hotspot settings. Now, on the connecting device, look for your phone’s hotspot name and join it using the password. Your other device will now be able to use your mobile internet connection.

What does “Maximise Compatibility” do?

If you have an iPhone 12 or later, you’ll see an option labelled Maximise Compatibility. Activate this, and the hotspot will use 2.4GHz Wi-Fi in addition to 5GHz Wi-Fi. This is beneficial if you have older devices that don’t support 5GHz Wi-Fi, hence the “compatibility” bit, but it can also be useful for signal strength. This is because the 2.4GHz band carries further and will penetrate objects more readily.

Should you turn on Family Sharing?

If you’re part of an Apple family group (for example, you share purchases and are listed under family in your Apple ID) then you can turn on Family Sharing in the Hotspot settings. Everyone in the family group will have access to your hotspot without having to enter a password. This is useful when everyone’s piled in the car and all the data is on your mobile account.

Check your provider’s Terms and Conditions for “tethering”

Mobile providers refer to the practice of sharing your phone’s internet connection with other devices as “tethering”, and not every provider has the same rules regarding this practice.