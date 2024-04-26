How to change your SIM card and keep your number the same

There are plenty of reasons to switch networks – maybe you’ve found a better SIM deal, perhaps you want a new device that your provider doesn’t offer or it could be that you just can’t get the mobile signal you need on your current network. However, switching can seem daunting and most people’s main worry is whether they can keep their old phone number.

Well, good news. In the UK, there are rules in place that ensure you can hold onto your existing number when changing providers. And generally, the best mobile networks make this process really simple. In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know to make the switch as easy as possible. As part of our research, we spoke to Cristina Luna-Esteban, director of consumer policy at Ofcom, to ensure that our information is as accurate and up-to-date as possible.

What does a SIM card do?

Before we get into the details, it might be helpful to understand the function of a SIM card. SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module and, in normal use, your phone number will be tied to your SIM card. So, if you take your SIM and put it in your friend’s phone, for example, then your friend’s phone will receive phone calls to your number and, similarly, any calls or data usage from that phone will come out of your allowance. At least, until you take that SIM back.

Everything else that’s stored on your phone – from your photos, videos and apps to your browsing history and messages – will remain on your phone. The only exception might be your contacts, since a SIM card has a limited amount of storage and you can choose to save contacts to it. However, usually, your contacts will be stored on your phone, rather than the SIM.

Will I lose my number if I change my SIM card?

Changing your SIM card doesn’t mean that you have to change your phone number. The number is assigned to you as part of the activation process so, as long as you’ve notified your previous provider, you should be able to transfer across the number with ease.