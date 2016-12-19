Best iPhone 6 and 6s cases: Keep your Apple smartphone safe in 2022

The iPhone 6 is now eight years old, but still a trustworthy phone. If you’ve managed to resist the temptations of shiny new smartphones like the iPhone 13 or Galaxy S21 and have stayed with your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s and want to keep it that way, it may be time for a new case.

The iPhone 6 still holds up rather well against 2022's fleet of flagship and mid-range handsets if you have no need for the latest features and updates.

Of course, your phone still needs protection. If anything, the bond you've formed with the iPhone 6 over the years gives it more than just monetary value and it will be worth picking up a solid case that helps it stay in one piece should you drop it or be unfortunate.

Many iPhone 6 cases have been discontinued, but there are still a handful doing the rounds. Below, we've gathered a selection of currently available cases we think are worth buying, so your iPhone 6 (or 6s – each of those listed will fit either) will be free from scratches and dents, all from as little as £8.

The best iPhone 6 and 6s cases to buy

1. Spigen Liquid Air: The best sleek iPhone 6 case

This is a sleek and stylish case for those who want to protect their phone without all the bulk. The raised edges prevent your screen from scratching, and the bendable plastic material comes off easily should you sometimes wish to remove it.

2. OtterBox Defender: Best iPhone 6 case for protection

With a polycarbonate shell that doesn't get in the way of any of the key buttons, this OtterBox Defender is a sturdy case that is covered with an extra layer of silicone – for those of you that are extra clumsy.

3. Case-Mate Brilliance: Most stylish iPhone 6 case

There's not too much variety when it comes to keeping your iPhone 6 looking fancy out there, but this one is lightweight and glittery, and gives your phone that little bit of dash and style that can make it feel like new again.

4. SUPBEC iPhone Case: Best iPhone 6 case with a card holder

This case, in addition to protecting your phone with a shockproof silicone layer, includes a handy card slot, meaning you won’t have to worry about bringing a wallet when you go out. It also comes with screen protection to help you avoid scratches and keep your screen smooth and responsive.