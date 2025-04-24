Here’s our first look at the Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Not content with just one big launch, Motorola has also decided to unveil the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro smartphones alongside announcing the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra foldables. These are the latest entries in the mainline series of Motorola phones, with a wide range of products that cover the entire gamut between budget phones and high-class flagships.

Interestingly, the latter portion is usually covered by an Ultra variant, which is absent from this year’s lineup – for now, at least. That leaves us with two handsets to talk about: the Motorola Edge 60 (no suffix) is positioned as a lower-mid-range phone, while the Motorola Edge 60 Pro brushes up against the top limit of the mid-range, just nipping at the heels of flagships.

Despite the gulf in their prices and intended markets, the two phones share a surprising amount of hardware, suggesting that the Motorola Edge 60 in particular could be punching well above its weight. Let’s take a look at the specs and see just how similar they are:

Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro preview: Specifications Specs Motorola Edge 60 Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price £380 £600 Processor Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Mediatek Dimensity 8350 Extreme RAM 8GB; 12GB 8GB; 12GB Storage 256GB; 512GB 256GB; 512GB Display 6.7in, 2,712 x 1,220, 120Hz pOLED 6.7in, 2,712 x 1,220, 120Hz pOLED Battery 5,200mAh 6,000mAh Charging 68W wired 90W wired; 15W wireless IP rating IP68/IP69 IP68/IP69 Cameras 50MP (wide); 10MP (3x telephoto); 50MP (ultrawide); 50MP (selfie) 50MP (wide); 10MP (3x telephoto); 50MP (ultrawide); 50MP (selfie) Styles Gibraltar Sea (Navy); Shamrock (green) Shadow (grey); Dazzling Blue (blue); Sparkling Grape (purple)

Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro preview: Price and design and display

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be priced the same (£599) as last year’s Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which I had plenty of good things to say about but ultimately felt didn’t offer particularly good value for money. There are a fair few changes for this generation, so we’ll have to see if Motorola has figured out a better balance this time around.

The Motorola Edge 60 has pricing problems of its own, with its £380 price tag landing uncomfortably close to the £300 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. I’m yet to review the latter but its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, was one of my favourite mid-range phones last year. If the 60 Fusion can even come close to the value of the previous generation, it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with, and could end up cannibalising the Edge 60.

Both phones utilise a new quad-curved design that Motorola says makes them feel even more slim and comfortable in the hand. Despite this, they’re well protected, with an IP68/IP68 dust and water resistance rating certifying them as fully dust-tight and able to withstand high-pressure and high-temperature jets of water, and to be submerged in up to 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes. There’s also a layer of Gorilla Glass 7i over both displays for scratch protection. In short, they’re both impressively robust.

As we’ve come to expect from Motorola, we also have a unique swatch of eye-catching, Pantone-inspired colours for each phone, as well as some interesting materials for the rear finishes. The Edge 60 comes in the navy Gibraltar Sea with a canvas-like coating or the green Shamrock style, in a faux leather finish. The Edge 60 Pro comes in either a vegan leather or nylon-like finish and three colours: a greyish Shadow, Dazzling Blue (self-explanatory) and plum-purple Sparkling Grape.

Both phones have a 6.7in pOLED display that curves gracefully off to all four edges. Motorola calls these screens the brightest and most vibrant on any Edge series device to date, with a claimed peak brightness of 4500 nits. They also pack the same 2,712 x 1,220 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro preview: Performance and battery

The Edge 50 Pro fell quite short of my expectations in both the performance and battery life tests, so it’s good to see both avenues addressed with the Edge 60 Pro. On the performance front, the phone runs on the new Mediatek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, which is clocked at up to 3.35GHz – so it should prove more powerful than the Edge 50 Pro’s 2.63GHz processor. Alongside the chipset is 8/12GB of RAM and either 256 or 512GB of internal storage.

As for the stamina, a larger battery is no guarantee of better battery life – but it certainly doesn’t hurt. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is fitted with an absolutely massive 6,000mAh battery, which will hopefully help it to improve on its predecessor’s mediocre longevity.

The only downside here is that the Edge 50 Pro’s lightning-fast 125W charging speeds have been dropped to 90W, although wireless remains at 15W. Ninety watts should still be plenty fast, even with a battery that large, but it’s unlikely that the Edge 60 Pro will replace its predecessor atop our fastest charging phones ranking.

The Motorola Edge 60, meanwhile, runs a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 processor, backed by 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage space. Its battery is a little smaller than the Pro’s but still above average, at 5,200mAh. There’s no wireless charging supported here but you do get 68W fast wired charging, at least.

Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro preview: Cameras

I mentioned at the top of this article that I was surprised by how much hardware is shared between the two phones and nowhere is this more relevant than with the cameras. Both phones are fitted with the same quad-camera system: a 50-megapixel main lens, 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, 50-megapixel selfie shooter and 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera.

The only difference in the cameras that’s highlighted in the press release is that the Pro has a greater range of hybrid zoom, going up to 50x. It’s not stated how far the Edge 60 reaches but I’d hazard a guess it tops out around 30x, which would still be very good.

We’ll get more into Moto AI just below, but first, there are a couple of camera features that are enhanced by the additional intelligence. Video quality is improved, including better exposure, clarity, audio and colour; and Group Shot is Motorola’s version of Google’s Best Take, swapping out faces from similar group shots to make sure everyone looks their best.

Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro preview: Software and AI

Both phones launch with Android 15 and are promised three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. That’s reasonable enough for the Edge 60 but the Pro costs more than the Google Pixel 9a and Samsung Galaxy A56, both of which offer seven years of software support like their flagship counterparts.

Moto AI extends beyond the cameras in both phones, with the first three big productivity features that are already in Beta – Catch Me Up, Pay Attention and Remember This – appearing here, too. There’s also the new Next Move feature, which recognises what’s on your screen and uses the context to suggest next steps, such as creating an image, starting a playlist or saving important details. Smart Connect is also boosted by AI, allowing you to say something like “show me this on my TV” and have it automatically stream to your TV, for instance.

I’m going to be getting my hands on the Edge 60 series in the near future, so I’ll have a more definitive recommendation very soon. but for now I’m impressed by both. With the Edge 60 Pro, Motorola seems to have heeded feedback, and taken steps to patch up the shortcomings of its predecessor, while the Edge 60 retains a great amount of hardware from its pricier sibling at a much more appealing price.

We’ll see how well they do in the performance, battery life and camera tests when I come to the full review, so check back in soon to read my final verdict.