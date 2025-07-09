Prime Day: This budget phone deal is a STEAL

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Amazon Prime Day sale is one of the best times of the year to nab yourself a brand-new smartphone at a deliciously discounted price. While you can find solid savings on some of the biggest brands and fiercest flagships, those discounted prices can still be quite hefty.

Consider, instead, the incredible value you can get when budget phones – already generally very good value for money – also get in on the Prime Day action. That combination leads us to outstanding deals like this offer on the Motorola Moto G55.

Currently reigning supreme as our favourite budget phone overall, the Moto G55 is a slick and straightforward handset with a lovely display, decent camera and solid battery life, all for a very tempting price. It previously averaged £140 in price but this Prime Day deal sees it drop down to a record-low of just £125. For how much phone you’re getting, that price is an unmissable bargain.

As mentioned, the Motorola Moto G55 has several key points that earned it a full five stars and our Best Buy award in my review. Here are the major highlights:

Battery life is better than most in this price range, lasting for over 24 hours in our standard battery test. That will easily see you through a full day of use with moderate screen time. And even when it runs out…

is better than most in this price range, lasting for over 24 hours in our standard battery test. That will easily see you through a full day of use with moderate screen time. And even when it runs out… 68W fast charging is far faster than we tend to see on cheap phones, and took the battery from empty to 100% in 1hr 15mins in my testing. By comparison, the Moto G55’s predecessor took over two hours.

is far faster than we tend to see on cheap phones, and took the battery from empty to 100% in 1hr 15mins in my testing. By comparison, the Moto G55’s predecessor took over two hours. The display is a 6.49in LCD screen with solid colour accuracy, decent contrast and particularly impressive brightness – with a torch shining on the light sensor, the phone reached over 900 nits on adaptive brightness mode.

is a 6.49in LCD screen with solid colour accuracy, decent contrast and particularly impressive brightness – with a torch shining on the light sensor, the phone reached over 900 nits on adaptive brightness mode. Performance is usually quite stilted on budget phones but the Moto G55 does a better job than most. The Mediatek chipset keeps up with phones that cost over £100 more and the 120Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling and switching between apps nice and smooth.

is usually quite stilted on budget phones but the Moto G55 does a better job than most. The Mediatek chipset keeps up with phones that cost over £100 more and the 120Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling and switching between apps nice and smooth. The main camera is also impressive for the price. In good lighting, it captures crisp, colourful images with decent dynamic range and after dark, the night mode does a good job at brightening the shot while keeping colours looking natural.

There are, of course, sacrifices to be made for this price. First of all, the Moto G55 can handle simple games like Candy Crush or Solitaire just fine but if you fancy some 3D gaming, you’ll find the framerates woefully lacking. You’ll need to put more money down if you want to get decent 3D framerates from your phone.

And then there’s the software support. When it launched, the Moto G55 was promised two years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. The latter is solid enough but, given that it launched with Android 14, the former means that the Moto G55 will stop receiving software updates with Android 16, which is starting to roll out this very month.

Both of those issues are worth bearing in mind but, realistically, if you’re looking for a dirt-cheap smartphone that hits the key points – speed, camera quality and battery life – they aren’t going to be as much of a bother for you. The Motorola Moto G55 is an absolute steal at this price and will serve you very well as a cheap, stylish and impressively well-rounded budget phone.

