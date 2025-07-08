My favourite Pixel phone is cheaper than ever in this Prime Day deal

The five-star Google Pixel 9 Pro is down to its cheapest price yet with a massive 512GB of storage

We’ve seen a lot of excellent smartphone deals in the Prime Day sales already but this one might be my favourite from the first day. The Google Pixel 9 Pro emerged as the best of Google’s latest batch of flagship phones, with better battery life and cameras than the Pixel 9 for a more tempting price than the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Now, that tantalising price has been cut down even further, with the 512GB model discounted down to its lowest price on record. Previously averaging £1,087 in price, the 512GB Pixel 9 Pro is currently going for just £849 – that’s cheaper than the 128GB model right now.

To be clear, being the best of the Pixel 9 series is quite an accomplishment in itself, as all four handsets (and the later released Google Pixel 9a, for that matter) are very competent smartphones. Here’s what’s so special about the Pixel 9 Pro:

The display is crisp, colourful and amazingly bright, hitting a ridiculous 1,894 nits in my testing. It’s impressively colour accurate too, with an average Delta E score of just 0.85 – anything under 1 is essentially perfect.

are always a big perk of Pixel phones and it’s no different here. The main lens captures excellent shots with beautiful colours and strong dynamic range, the ultrawide is one of the best around and the telephoto delivers crisp 5x optical zoom shots. Photography editing features are the other side of that coin, with everything from smart erasers and face-swapping for group pictures to the impressively seamless Add Me feature. This allows photo-takers to be composited into group shots but you can also use it for silly things, like I did:

Battery life was also very impressive in my testing. The Pixel 9 Pro tapped out from our looping video test after 27hrs 39mins, which is on the better end of things, especially for a compact phone.

As for downsides, there are blissfully few. The new design feels more generic than the full-width camera bar used by the Pixel 8 series and the Google Tensor G4 chipset isn’t as fast as some others in this price range. It’s still an attractive enough phone, however, and performance is nice and nippy, so these are minor bugbears rather than dealbreakers.

