Prime Day: The Samsung Galaxy S25 has NEVER been this cheap

Of the three Samsung flagships that released earlier this year, the Galaxy S25 was immediately my favourite, as it offered an incredibly powerful smartphone experience in one of the most compact and lightweight builds I’d ever seen.

Now, for Prime Day, the Galaxy S25 is even more of a bargain. You can pick up the 128GB model for £699 – the lowest it’s ever been and a decent drop from the average price of £755 – but this deal goes one better.

Double your storage and pick up the 256GB model, and you’ll find that you can nab the Mint colour for the insanely low price of just £659. That’s a huge drop from the average price of £834 and, as you can see, even cheaper than buying the 128GB model.

Our reviewer Jon Mundy awarded the Samsung Galaxy S25 four stars in his review. We’ll get into why it didn’t earn five just below but first, let’s go over all the positives:

Performance is some of the best you can get on any smartphone, let alone a compact model. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is incredibly fast, delivering some of the highest CPU speeds we've ever recorded and gaming framerates that nudge close to 120fps.

Battery life is also fantastic – once again made all the more impressive by the S25's diminutive dimensions. In our standard test, it lasted for 31hrs 34mins, which ranks among the best phone battery life we've ever seen.

The sturdy build of the phone means that even though it is small, it never feels frail. The frame is aluminium and there's a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back for high-strength scratch protection. It's also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, which means it is dust-tight and able to withstand being submerged in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes.

The camera suite is fantastic, with a gorgeous main camera that performs well in all light conditions, a solid ultrawide lens and a 3x telephoto camera, which is quite rare at this price. Video shooting is particularly impressive, recording 4K up to 60fps, 8K at 30fps and even including an option to shoot 10-bit LOG footage.

Software support is one of the most attractive features of Samsung flagship phones and the same holds true for the Galaxy S25. Samsung promises seven years of both OS updates and security patches for the entire S25 series, matching Google and Honor in offering the best software support of any Android phone manufacturer.

The biggest concern Jon had about the Galaxy S25 was that it didn’t offer many hardware upgrades over its predecessor. That was obviously much more galling at the original price but with this discount, it’s less of a concern.

And then there’s the display. The 6.2in OLED display is mostly excellent, with nearly perfect contrast and black levels, a solid 2,340 x 1,080 resolution and an LTPO dynamic refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. There were just a couple of points in testing that didn’t impress: brightness is a little weaker than the previous generation (though still perfectly sufficient) and the screen isn’t as colour accurate as some rivals.

Neither of these are likely to affect most users, however, so I’m very happy to recommend this Samsung Galaxy S25 deal with my whole chest. It’s a bargain price on a fantastically powerful and versatile flagship phone.

If you want to see the other deals that I’ve found in the Prime Day sales, head over to my dedicated Prime Day phone deals live blog, where I’m rounding up all the biggest discounts in one place for your perusal.

