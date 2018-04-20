Best Sony phone 2022: Which Sony smartphone is best for you?

Sony has struggled in recent years to garner the same level of hype and success as Samsung or Apple, despite being one of the most innovative smartphone manufacturers.

In the past, the company has introduced IP-rated waterproofing, 4K displays, 960fps video capture and gigabit download speeds to the phone market and, as you’ll see below, they continue to add more feathers to the Sony Mobile cap.

In this roundup, you’ll learn that Sony’s most recent phones are not only worth your time but may also save you a lot of money too; many of its smartphones are actually cheaper than the Apple or Samsung equivalents, despite having equally cutting-edge specs.

Best Sony phone: At a glance

Which is the best Sony phone for you in 2022?

1. Sony Xperia 5 III: Sony's best-value smartphone

If you're in the market for the very best that Sony has to offer, but you're also itching for a great deal, then the Xperia 5 III is your best bet. Equipped with high-end specifications but without costing anywhere near as much as the top-end Xperia 1 III, this is Sony's best-value smartphone to date.

It's still a bit on the pricey side, but where it counts the Xperia 5 III is an astonishing Android smartphone. Its trio of 12MP cameras (all at different focal lengths) rub shoulders with the very best in the business, its performance is exceptional and its 6.1in OLED screen is unmatched in terms of colour accuracy. If you've got the money, the Xperia 5 III is well-placed as the best Sony phone on the market right now.

Read our full Sony Xperia 5 III review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888; Screen: 6.1in, 2,520 x 1,080; Camera: 12MP, 12MP (zoom) and 12MP (wide); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 11

2. Sony Xperia 1 III: The best Sony flagship

The Xperia 1 III is a clear sign that Sony is continuing to push its smartphones to the forefront of innovation. It's not cheap, not by a long shot, but if you're lucky enough to have four figured-sized sums to splurge on a new phone, there's no doubt that you won't be disappointed.

Where the Xperia 1 III pulls ahead from the competition is with its higher resolution (4K) 120Hz display which, like last year's Xperia 1 II is astonishingly colour accurate. The cameras on offer are the culmination of Sony's imaging expertise, with a shooting experience that's an absolute dream for any budding amateur photographer as well.

Read our full Sony Xperia 1 III review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888; Screen: 6.5in, 3,840 x 1,644; Camera: 12MP, 12MP (zoom) and 12MP (wide); Storage: 256GB; Operating system: Android 11

3. Sony Xperia L4: The best budget Sony

There's a good chance that the prices of the first two Sony handsets on this list are simply out of the question. If your buying budget doesn't stretch that far, and you're keen to pick up a Sony smartphone, then the Xperia L4 is the best budget buy. It's not as flashy as any of the other handsets on this list, but where it counts the Xperia L4 isn't too shabby for the price.

It has the same size screen as the Xperia 5 II (although it's only 720p) and there are plenty of cameras to play around with, too. Performance is fine enough for a budget phone, but you might find that battery life could be better. The Xperia L4 is a decent choice if you're strapped for cash and you aren't keen on picking up a budget phone from any other manufacturer.

Read our full Sony Xperia L4 review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22; Screen: 6.2in, 1,680 x 720; Camera: 13MP, 5MP (wide) and 2MP (depth); Storage: 64GB; Operating system: Android 10

4. Sony Xperia 10 III: The best mid-range Sony

If you're willing to spend a bit more but still don't fancy forking out the sums for Sony's latest high-end models, then the Xperia 10 III should be where your wallet is headed. Sony's mid-range smartphone looks pretty swish for the price, has a long-lasting battery life (the second-best we've ever tested) and a large 21:9 OLED screen with astonishing colour accuracy.

It's not as powerful as the flagship Xperia 1 III, but the Xperia 10 III is still a decent performer for the price, especially when you consider that it costs a good deal less. There are sacrifices to be made, but for less than £400 these can be excused slightly, especially since the positives mostly outweigh the negatives here.

Read our full Sony Xperia 10 III review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2GHz Qualcomm Snadragon 690; Screen: 6in, 2,520 x 1,080; Camera: 12MP, 8MP (zoom) and 8MP (wide); Storage: 128GB; Operating system: Android 11