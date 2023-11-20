Today’s BEST Black Friday iPhone deals – LIVE
From bargain iPhone 15 contracts to steep discounts on older models, find all the best Black Friday iPhone deals right here
Black Friday week is officially here, and that means that now is the best time to be on the lookout for bargain iPhone deals. With the new iPhone 15 recently joining the line-up, we’ll be paying special attention to the various contracts, to see where the biggest savings are.
If you don’t care so much about having the latest and greatest iPhone, this is also a terrific opportunity to pick up a slightly older model at a discounted price, so we’ll be bringing those to your attention as well.
For all your other Black Friday shopping needs, we’ve got live blogs just like this one for a variety of categories, and our central roundup of the Best Black Friday deals 2023 brings together all of our favourite offers on everything from mattresses and laptops to kitchenware and vacuums. We’ll be updating regularly all week, so be sure to check back in often to see what new delights we’ve unearthed.
Black Friday iPhone deals: Quick links
- iPhone 15: 250GB of data, £30/mth and £129 upfront | View deal
- iPhone 15 Plus: Unlimited data, £51/mth, no upfront | View deal
- iPhone 14: Down to a record-low price of £649 | View deal
- iPhone SE 3 (2022): 100GB of data, £23/mth, no upfront | View deal
The best Black Friday iPhone deals – 20 November 2023
16:59 | 20 Nov
More iPhone deals to come tomorrow
That’s all for today folks, but I’ll be back tomorrow morning and picking up right where we left off. In the mean time, if you want to peruse any other deals, we’ve got a whole bunch of these live blogs running across the Black Friday period. Follow the links below to see the best bargains we’ve found in a wide range of categories.
- Black Friday deals – LIVE
- TV deals – LIVE
- Air Fryer deals – LIVE
- Smartphone deals – LIVE
- Vacuum cleaner deals – LIVE
- PlayStation 5 deals – LIVE
- Nintendo Switch deals – LIVE
- Broadband and Sky deals – LIVE
16:26 | 20 Nov
This is STILL the cheapest way to get an iPhone 15
If you’re just joining us, and you’re looking for the best deal on a brand-spanking-new iPhone 15, I’ve got good news and bad news. The bad news is that you aren’t exactly flooded with options. The good news is: the deal I’ve got is so good that you don’t need other options.
This bargain gets you 250GB of 5G data for the price of 100GB (£129 upfront and £30/mth for 24 months). The lifetime cost is just £849, which is only £50 more than the phone costs by itself. In other words, you’re getting all that data for just £50.
16:02 | 20 Nov
The BEST iPhone for smaller hands
Off the back of the below post rounding up the biggest bargains on refurbished iPhone deals, I figured this particular model deserved its own post. That’s because the iPhone 13 mini is still the most current mini iPhone, as the sub-brand hasn’t reappeared alongside the iPhone 14 or 15.
This pocket powerhouse is still one of our favourite small phones, as it packs so much quality into its compact frame, with great battery life and performance, as well as a top-notch camera. For just £399, you can buy an Excellent-rated refurbished iPhone 13 mini from Backmarket, one of our top recommended second-hand stores.
15:41 | 20 Nov
OUTSTANDING deals on refurbished iPhones
If you really want to see the prices of Apple handsets drop, you’ll want to look into refurbished models. The retailers we recommend buying second hand from have all proven themselves trustworthy and capable of making old phones look like new again. You can read more about the process in our guide to buying a refurbished iPhone. Otherwise, check out these incredible savings.
- iPhone 12: £286 (Good condition) | View deal
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: £456 (Excellent condition) | View deal
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: £640 (Excellent condition) | View deal
- iPhone 14: £590 (Excellent condition) | View deal
- iPhone 14 Pro: £765 (Excellent condition) | View deal
14:55 | 20 Nov
Pay NOTHING upfront for the iPhone 15 Plus
While not the biggest discount in the world, this deal is still a terrific way to pick up the large-screened iPhone 15 Plus, especially if you don’t want to pay anything upfront. With the £29 upfront cost waived here, you’re only left paying £51/mth, which nets you the phone and unlimited 5G data.
Take away the £899 for the phone from the lifetime cost of £1,224 and you’re left with £325. That might still sound like a lot, but that’s over 24 months, which breaks down to less than £14/mth for unlimited 5G data, which is a blinding bargain.
View deal at Affordablemobiles.co.uk
13:26 | 20 Nov
The iPhone 13 is now RIDICULOUSLY cheap
If you’re happy to jump back one more generation, you can snatch up a fantastic saving on the iPhone 13. Since launching, the iPhone 13 has averaged around £709 in price, but this Amazon Black Friday deal sees it plummet down to just £549 – it’s lowest price on record.
For your money, you’re getting performance that is near-enough identical to the iPhone 14, a lovely bright display and the sensor-shift feature, which brings camera-like stabilisation to your video footage. As long as you’re not fussed about having the very newest version, this is a terrific price for a powerful iPhone.
12:44 | 20 Nov
Save BIG on the iPhone 14
The best thing about new iPhones coming out is that we inevitably see some serious price reductions on last year’s models, such as this excellent Black Friday discount at Amazon. The iPhone 14 previously averaged around £762, but right now, you can pick one up for just £649.
Not only is that over £100 off the average price, it’s also the iPhone 14’s cheapest price on record.
11:49 | 20 Nov
Check out some of our other Black Friday live blogs
While we wait to see what other Apple bargains we can pluck from the Black Friday tree, why not have a browse of some of our other live deals feeds? We’ll have even more coming through later in the day, but for now, you can check out our favourite Black Friday deals overall, more smartphone bargains, some scorching air fryer savings and the top broadband and Sky deals via the links below.
- Black Friday deals – LIVE
- Smartphone deals – LIVE
- Air fryer deals – LIVE
- Broadband and Sky deals – LIVE
11:38 | 20 Nov
OR buy it outright and get a BARGAIN SIM-only deal
As mentioned below, you can also forgo the contract and buy the iPhone SE 3 (2022) outright for the discounted price of £429 right now. That’s down from the previous price of £479, and a great discount on an already affordable handset.
You can even up the savings and pair the phone with a fantastic Black Friday SIM-only deal to double up on the bargains. Our current favourite is from Smarty, where you can get £5/mth off the unlimited data tariff, paying just £15/mth instead of £20. Better still, this is on a rolling monthly basis, so you’re never locked into an extended contract and can switch providers whenever you like.
11:28 | 20 Nov
The CHEAPEST new iPhone you’ll see this Black Friday
You can technically find cheaper if you’re willing to go refurbished (we’ll have some tasty selections a little later in the day), but if you want the cheapest brand new iPhone out there, you’ll want to opt for the iPhone SE 3 (2022). This relatively budget handset has the iconic iPhone aesthetic and packs terrific performance and an excellent main camera into its compact frame.
The best deal we’ve seen for this phone is via Affordablemobiles.co.uk, where you can pick one up with 100GB of 5G data from Three for just £23/mth, with no upfront cost. This gives a lifetime cost over the 24-month contract of just £552. The cheapest you can buy the phone outright currently is at £429, so that means the data is costing you just £123.
View deal at Affordablemobiles.co.uk
11:19 | 20 Nov
Go Pro for just a little bit more
If you like the look of the below deal but had your heart set on the iPhone 15 Pro, I’ve got some good news for you. You can also get the 250GB for the price of 100GB deal with the iPhone 15 Pro, for £149 upfront and £40/mth. This has a lifetime cost of £1,109 over the 24 months, and £999 of that is for the phone itself, so the data is only costing you £110 overall.
11:12 | 20 Nov
This iPhone 15 deal CANNOT be beaten
It’s been a few days now, and there’s still nothing out there that can beat the sheer value for money offered by our favourite iPhone 15 contract. The deal get you 250GB of 5G data for the price of 100GB, charging £129 upfront and £30/mth thereafter. The lifetime cost is £849 and the iPhone 15 itself costs £799, so that means you’re getting all that data for just £50.