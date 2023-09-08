Grab an Apple BARGAIN ahead of the iPhone 15 launch

A brand-new iPhone 13 mini handset would usually set you back £650, and that’s without a mobile contract. But thanks to our four-star reviewed provider iD Mobile, you can get the handset along with unlimited 5G data, free EU roaming and three months of free Apple TV+, Music and Arcade for an outstanding £30/mth, with nothing to pay upfront.

That’s not bad at all when you consider the capabilities of the iPhone 13 mini. It may have been designed to be easier on the pocket, but Apple has far from skimped on performance. Our reviewer said: “Despite its diminutive size – and unlike the iPhone SE – the iPhone 13 mini is nearly as powerful and capable as the biggest, most expensive phones Apple sells”.

So be sure to act quickly, because this incredible, money-saving deal ahead of the iPhone 15 launch won’t last for long.