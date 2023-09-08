Grab an Apple BARGAIN ahead of the iPhone 15 launch
While all eyes will be on the iPhone 15 launch next week, you can bag a bargain with this iPhone 13 mini contract deal
The iPhone 15 might be launching next week, but that’s not to say you can’t treat yourself to a stonking deal like this one instead: you can nab the 128GB version of the iPhone 13 mini with unlimited data for an unbelievable £30/mth on a two-year plan, with nothing to pay upfront. Phew!
It’s safe to say the iPhone 13 mini is an impressive piece of kit. Receiving a four-star recommendation in its full review, the “pocket powerhouse” was praised for its increased storage, high-quality camera and long-lasting battery life. And now, the cheapest handset in Apple’s iPhone 13 range is even better value for money courtesy of iD Mobile.
A brand-new iPhone 13 mini handset would usually set you back £650, and that’s without a mobile contract. But thanks to our four-star reviewed provider iD Mobile, you can get the handset along with unlimited 5G data, free EU roaming and three months of free Apple TV+, Music and Arcade for an outstanding £30/mth, with nothing to pay upfront.
That’s not bad at all when you consider the capabilities of the iPhone 13 mini. It may have been designed to be easier on the pocket, but Apple has far from skimped on performance. Our reviewer said: “Despite its diminutive size – and unlike the iPhone SE – the iPhone 13 mini is nearly as powerful and capable as the biggest, most expensive phones Apple sells”.
So be sure to act quickly, because this incredible, money-saving deal ahead of the iPhone 15 launch won’t last for long.
So how exactly does Expert Reviews go about finding the best iPhone 13 mini deals for you? We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.