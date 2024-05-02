Huawei Pura 70 series: Everything you need to know

The design is a fairly big shake-up compared to last year’s P60 series. It’s a little smaller than the P60, measuring 74 x 8 x 158mm (WDH), but is slightly heavier at 209g. The most notable design feature, however, is the new rounded-triangle camera module on the rear. Designed to resemble the “forward symbol”, this style is, if nothing else, quite different from just about every other phone brand on the market, which is never a bad thing.

Housed inside this bump are a 50MP main camera module with a large 1/1.3in sensor and a variable aperture that ranges between f/1.4 and f/2.0, alongside a 12MP (f/3.6) 5x telephoto zoom lens and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide shooter. Both the main and telephoto lenses support OIS (optical image stabilisation), and between them they can achieve a hybrid digital zoom up to 50x. Finally, the selfie camera is a 13MP f/2.4 unit.

The display itself is a large 6.6in LTPO OLED panel with a claimed peak brightness of 2,500 nits, a 2,760 x 1,256 resolution and a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate. It sits flat against the edges, similar to the latest models from Samsung and Apple, with a layer of Huawei’s protective Kunlun glass over the top. This second-generation glass is said to offer 100% better drop resistance, compared to its predecessor. The phone as a whole offers a robust IP68 waterproofing rating, too.

One area in which Huawei is being bizarrely cagey is the processor – no information has been given as to exactly what is powering the Pura 70 (or its siblings, for that matter). Whatever the mystery platform ends up being, we do at least know it will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage space, although the latter is not expandable, as there’s no microSD slot. Rounding out the internals is a 4,900mAh battery that can be juiced up via the provided 66W charger or 50W wireless charging with compatible devices.

On the software front, the Pura 70 series all run the latest EMUI 14.2, which brings with it a few nifty new features. Huawei showed off some new themes that you can interact with just by moving your eyes – the given example was a cartoony game of tennis, where you can move your avatar by looking to either side of the screen. Creepy? Undeniably, but some may find this to be a fun quirk.

The unsettling tracking doesn’t stop there, either. There are also AI-driven touch-free gesture controls on offer here, whereby you “scroll” the air and the phone will pick it up and respond as if you were touching the display, or you can clench your fist for a screenshot.

Due to some squabbling with Google, Huawei phones don’t have traditional Android updates, but the brand has confirmed that all of the Pura 70 series will receive EMUI updates for at least two years. Apparently it’s likely that support will extend beyond that, but Huawei wasn’t willing to commit beyond that.

