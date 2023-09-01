Ninja reveals three HUGE launches at IFA 2023

SharkNinja introduced us to a series of new products at IFA this year, with three brand new appliances specifically from Ninja’s side.

Perhaps the biggest and most exciting launch of the day came in the form of the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor oven. Following the success of the Woodfire BBQ Smoker and Grill, this stylish outdoor oven has 8 cooking functions including new additions such as Pizza, which uses a traditional stone, Max Roast, Gourmet Roast and Top Heat. Reaching temperatures of up to 370ºC, the outdoor oven can cook a pizza in as little as 2 minutes 30 seconds without any gas or wood necessary.