Ninja reveals three HUGE launches at IFA 2023
Outdoor cooking and convenience were a big part of Ninja’s new launches this year
SharkNinja introduced us to a series of new products at IFA this year, with three brand new appliances specifically from Ninja’s side.
Perhaps the biggest and most exciting launch of the day came in the form of the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor oven. Following the success of the Woodfire BBQ Smoker and Grill, this stylish outdoor oven has 8 cooking functions including new additions such as Pizza, which uses a traditional stone, Max Roast, Gourmet Roast and Top Heat. Reaching temperatures of up to 370ºC, the outdoor oven can cook a pizza in as little as 2 minutes 30 seconds without any gas or wood necessary.
The new oven also acts as a smoker, much like the electric Woodfire BBQ and has the same pellet chamber for infusing all your favourite proteins and vegetables. You can also dehydrate and reheat in the oven but interestingly, it doesn’t have a separate air frying function like the majority of Ninja’s other multifunction cooking appliances.
Designed for outdoor cooking all year round, the Woodfire Electric oven is launching imminently in the UK and will set you back £400. Sign up for the waitlist on the Ninja website now.
Another exciting addition to Ninja’s small appliances range came in the form of its first ever portable cordless blender, the Ninja Blast. Lightweight and cord-free, the Blast has a reasonable 530ml capacity and comes with an additional sipping lid so you can take your drink on the go. Despite its small size, the Blast can blend tough ingredients such as ice and frozen fruit. Ninja claims you’ll get approximately ten blending cycles from a single two hour charge but we expect this will depend on how full your blender is and what type of ingredient you’re blending.
The Ninja Blast will come in six different colours (black, red, green, blue, purple, white) and you can expect to see it in the UK from early 2024. While there’s no official UK price confirmed, we’ve been told to expect something around the £50 mark – a bargain price for a cordless appliance.
Last, but certainly not least, Ninja announced a new version of its best-selling Ninja Woodfire Grill. With all the same excellent features of the classic model, the Woodfire Pro XL roasts, smokes, air fries, dehydrates and more but comes with an impressive 30% larger capacity and a temperature probe for precise cooking. The new version is expected to be around £50 more that the current version (£349). No confirmation on a UK release date just yet, but we’re expecting to see it later in 2023 or early 2024.